euphoria, the HBO Max series of the moment, not only has Zendaya or Jacob Elordi in the cast, but also actresses such as Sydney Sweeney, who has stolen the attention of viewers. The premiere of the second season has been enjoying great success, even though several chapters are yet to be broadcast.

With Sweeney playing Casey, his popularity among fans has reached such a point that his followers are not only aware of his social networks, but also his hobbies. Netizens have discovered his second TikTok account dedicated to classic cars, where he not only shows his love for mechanics, but also shares how the car he is restoring is doing.

For many followers this is not a novelty, since Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria has told about his various hobbies on television programs, among which he has also trained in MMA fighting.

The also actress of Everything sucks! and The white lotus shares videos of his time fixing vintage cars, specifically his 1969 Ford Bronco. The entire process is published on the @syds_garage account, whose content is dedicated to showing how he repairs vehicles. “Working on the vintage car of my dreams,” the description reads.

Though her Bronco isn’t finished yet, Sydney said that since she bought the classic car she’s changed the transmission to an automatic, the leaf springs, the axles and the suspension. He even made a custom latch. The actress recently announced that she added a blue 1966 Mustang, which she named Britney, to her car collection.