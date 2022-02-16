Each Sunday, euphoria surprises us with new scenes that leave more than one spectator surprised and intrigued to know how the story will continue. In the sixth episode, we got to see the aftermath of the revelation of Nate and Cassie’s betrayal.

In an interview with the media Entertainment Weekly, the actress who plays Maddy Pérez, alexa demie, told how it affected her to see her character facing Nate’s violence and, at the same time, having to deal with the betrayal of her best friend Cassie. However, she stressed that these facts are making her character evolve.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez. Photo: Warner Media

Maddy facing Russian roulette

Actress Alexa Demi told how difficult it was for her to record the Russian roulette scene with Nate, a character played by Jacob Elordi. “It was an incredibly difficult scene, not only because of the gun to my head, but because it was choreographed in a very specific way. We had to move with the camera movements and it was really fragmented, so It took us two days to film. It was basically all we did all day on those days.”

Euphoria episode 6 scene. Photo: HBO Max

Demie added that the couple were barely given time to prepare for the scene: “We were really figuring it out as we went along and filmed. Sam was discovering new things with the camera, and Jacob and I were discovering new things with the dynamic between us. It’s such an intense scene that when you are not filming, you are discovering the light and you see that many things are happening; As an actor, you just have to try to stay in your own world, and I’m definitely not the kind of actress who can interrupt a scene like that and start laughing and joking around,” she added.

As for why Maddy pretended not to have Cal’s tape at first, the interpreter commented: “Despite feeling scared, she is trying to test how far this person who thought she loved her would go. She also knows that Jules is on the tape and she could get hurt if she returns it to him. She’s going through every possible situation in her head while she’s in survival mode and we see this person go too far, which breaks her. It’s heartbreaking to see her experience something so violent and traumatic, and it’s the moment that really changes things for her.”

The new love triangle of Euphoria 2. Photo: HBO Max

Finally, the actress indicated that she likes to discover a new stage of her character: “I like that we see more vulnerability. I like that, she’s a little more nuanced and complex this season.” In that sense, she added: “I expected to see her evolve from her relationship with Nate, and it seems that we are heading in that direction.”

When and what time to see episode 7 of Euphoria?

The seventh episode of the second season of euphoria will premiere this Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm (Peruvian time), through hbo max. Every Sunday a new chapter of the youth series created by Sam Levinson is released.