The second season of euphoria, the teen drama starring the young actress Zendaya, began by premiering its first episode on January 9, which saw Rue and Jules cross paths for the first time since Christmas.

The new installment showed us how all the main characters get together to celebrate the end of the year. However, things got intense when Maddy came close to discovering Nate and Cassie and when Fezco ended up punching Nate. What will happen in the next episode of euphoria?

YOU CAN SEE: The last of us: Storm Reid joins the adaptation of the video game for HBO Max

Rue is the complicated character that Zendaya has to play in the HBO Max series. Photo: Composition/HBO Max

How and at what time to watch episode 2 of Euphoria?

The second episode of the second season of Euphoria will premiere this Sunday, January 16, 2022 on hbo max. Every Sunday a new chapter of the youth series created by Sam Levinson is released.

Schedule to watch episode 2 of Euphoria

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Scene where Rue (Zendaya) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) meet. Photo: HBO Max

What will we see in episode 2 of Euphoria?

The second episode will be called Out of Touch and according to its official synopsis, Jules will question Rue and Elliot’s new friendship. As Cal searches for answers, Nate will have to make a difficult decision. In addition, the new trailer shows that Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and the other boys will take Nate to the hospital after he was violently beaten by Fezco at the end of the previous episode.