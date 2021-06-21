After the victory of Zendaya at the 72nd Emmy Awards, where the 24-year-old won the trophy for best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Rue Bennett, HBO confirmed that they intended to give a second installment to their successful production.

However, the project was delayed in progress due to the current health situation. However, the panorama has entered a point of apparent normality and the ex girl Disney has released -through his official account on Instagram- an unexpected preview of the second season of the title, along with a message: “See you soon.”

Zendaya reveals a new preview of the second season of Euphoria. Photo: Instagram / @ zendaya

As the end of the first installment let him know, both characters ended up with their separate ways and with a broken heart in between. However, although the clip is not specifically long and what is shown is not particularly revealing, the post allows fans to imagine a possible but hopeful reunion between Rue and Jules.

When does the second season of Euphoria premiere?

Although there is no official announcement, specialized media suggest that the second season of Euphoria would arrive at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2022.

What happened at the end of the first season of Euphoria?

In the last episode of the first installment, Rue suffered a relapse, while Jules heads to New York. In the meantime, Kat and Ethan met at the winter dance. For her part, Maddy stole a record from Nate’s room, which could expose an intriguing reality.

What is Euphoria about?

Rue is a new girl in town who, after having an overdose, must face her return to school. The series brings us closer to the dark side of adolescent life, such as drugs, sex, prejudice, social networks and emotional ties. The title, without a doubt, seeks to expose its viewers to a stark reality.