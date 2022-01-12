Talk about Euphoria It is synonymous with glitter, stones, sparkles and intense colors. For two years, the first season of the series HBO Max has influenced the looks of young people. Now, after the arrival of season 2, everything seems to indicate that the makeup will be more refined and subtle than the previous aesthetic.

Donni Davi, the lead makeup artist tasked with creating the right look for the series’ most iconic moments, shared on Instagram what will be the new makeup for season two.

Donni Davi is the creator of Euphoria’s signature makeup. Photo: Instagram / @ donni.davy

YOU CAN SEE: Euphoria 2: Meet the new love triangle that impacted the fans

Donni Davi and his new makeup for Euphoria 2

In the next post we can see how the main makeup artist describes the new trend as “The calmest and introverted sister” from the first season.

“It has its super glam moments, but then it switches to minimalism. She likes dewy skin and doesn’t always base herself. Experiment with the eyeliner: from classic to modern and… something more free. You like intense colors, but only when it feels very bold. She is elusive on glitter and prefers a softer take on sparkling Euphoria glam. He also loves fake blood and gore, ”says Davi.

New makeup for Euphoria 2. Photo: Instagram/@donni.davy

Makeup looks from the first episode of Euphoria 2

During the first chapter we saw a bit of the transition that Donni talks about. Maddy, who is perhaps the most “glam” girl in the group, this time presents herself with a perfect outline, with some retro inspiration.

Euphoria’s new makeup experiments more with eyeliner and lashes. Photo: HBO Max

For its part, Jules’s eyeliner is less classic, but it is also combined with a bit of glitter.

The new makeup of Jules, a character played by Hunter Schafer. Photo: Instagram/@donni.davy

Finally, Cassie, who was the protagonist of a shocking scene, was the one who used looks more similar to those of the first season, with an outline formed by stones.