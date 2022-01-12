Spoiler alert! The second season of Euphoria is now available in HBO Max, after more than two years of waiting and two special chapters released after the first installment.

The first chapter of the season shows us a New Year’s party to put the current situation of each of the protagonists in context. However, the episode begins with a flashback of Fezco, Rue’s friend (Zendaya) that sells you drugs.

Angus Cloud as Frezco. Photo: HBO Max

What role does Faye play in Euphoria 2?

The sequence of images begins with a shooting at a strip club. Next, he shows us Fezco’s childhood of drug trafficking, who has to take care of his grandmother, now with cerebral palsy. Then Fezco and Rue are seen making deals with some very dangerous drug dealers, turning the beginning of the season into an entire adult thriller or horror film sequence.

However, there is a character who has stolen the attention of several fans and who is being highly named on social networks. Is about Faye, a drug user and girlfriend of Fezco’s friend. She, the story goes, was a teacher before she became addicted. Now the character is seen so drugged that he does not even know that it is New Years. Faye would be a warning image to Rue, a vision of her future if she doesn’t stop with her drug use.

Chloe Cherry. Photo: @ perfect_angelgirl / Instagram

Zendaya warns about the content of Euphoria 2

A few hours after the premiere of the second season of Euphoria, the young actress used her social networks to launch a warning about the content of the series in which she stars. The message was accompanied by the following image of the interpreter.

Zendaya plays MJ in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: @ zendaya / Instagram

Along with the photograph is the following message: “I know I have said it before, but I want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for a mature audience. This season, perhaps even more so than the last, is deeply emotional, dealing with themes that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and remember that you are still loved and that I can continue to feel your support. With all my love, Daya ”.