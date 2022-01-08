This January 9, 2022 will see the return of one of the dramas of the moment, Euphoria, in its second season, where we will see what happens to the character of Zendaya, which earned her a Emmy. In the final chapter of the previous stage, Rue suffered a relapse, while Jules left for New York. Furthermore, Kat and Ethan met at the winter dance, and Maddy stole a record from Nate’s room, which could expose an intriguing reality.

How and what time to see Euphoria, season 2?

The second season of Euphoria will have eight episodes and will be released this Sunday, January 9, 2022 for HBO Max. Every Sunday a new chapter of the series will come out with Zendaya.

What times will Euphoria, season 2 be seen?

Depending on the country where you are:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

What will happen in season 2 of Euphoria?

According to the official synopsis of the first episode of the second season of EuphoriaIn the midst of intertwined lives in the city of East Highland, seventeen-year-old Rue must find hope as she balances the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. She carries a suitcase with drugs everywhere. Apparently, in her attempt to stay clean, she got into a serious problem that will have consequences at home and with Jules.

What is the cast of the second season of Euphoria?

Zendaya

Hunter schafer

Nika king

Eric dane

Angus Cloud

Jacob Elordi

Algee smith

Sydney sweeney

Alexa demie

Barbie ferreira

Maude apatow

Javon walton

Dominic fike

Storm Reid.

What did Zendaya say about this second season?

Zendaya said in reference to this new cycle: “It is not an easy season; it is by no means easy to see. This season is one of very high heights and very deep falls. Some things are really funny and hilarious, but there are also things that are tremendously distressing. “

Euphoria Trailer, Season 2