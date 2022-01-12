Spoiler alert! After more than two years, Euphoria returns with a second season now available on HBO Max. The series known for its brilliant aesthetic and high school portrayal brings us back to the main characters surrounded by chaos.

The first installment shows us the toxic, abusive and intermittent relationship of Nate Y Maddy, which now appears to involve a Cassie with a broken heart. Sydney Sweeney, the actress who is involved in this love triangle, told Decider how terrifying it was to shoot the scene in which the character played by Alexa Demie almost discovered the infidelity.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria. Photo: HBO Max

Nate, Cassie and Maddy in Euphoria 2

While technically they are all single when Euphoria season 2 begins, from the moment Nate picks up an intoxicated Cassie at a bus station it can be assumed that the situation will not end well for both of them. After the two are observed inside a car, the scene passes to Maddy, who desperately knocks on the bathroom door, where Nate and Cassie meet.

When the latter realizes who is outside, she breaks into sobs and hides in the bathtub, covering her mouth with her hand. The sequence that follows is really tense and highlights Sydney Sweeney’s performance.

Cassie hiding in the bathtub. Photo: HBO Max

Sydney Sweeney and the bathtub scene

“It’s Nate. She knows him. She also comes from a very low and lonely place. She’s drunk and she gets carried away by instincts rather than thoughts, ”Sweeney said. He added that filming the bathroom sequence was “terrifying” thanks to the work of one particular co-star from season 2 of Euphoria.

“Alexa (Demie) was on the other side of the door banging the whole time and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, If I was really in this situation, I’d be freaking out. ‘ So Cassie was going crazy, “said the actress.

How many chapters are there of Euphoria?

Euphoria, an original HBO Max series, has two seasons. The first has 8 chapters and the second has just premiered the first on July 9.

New makeup for Euphoria 2

Lead makeup artist Donni Davi describes the new trend as “The calmest and introverted sister” from the first season.

“It has its super glam moments, but then it switches to minimalism. She likes dewy skin and doesn’t always base herself. Experiment with the eyeliner: from classic to modern and… something more free. You like intense colors, but only when it feels very bold. She is elusive on glitter and prefers a softer take on sparkling Euphoria glam. He also loves fake blood and gore, ”says Davi.