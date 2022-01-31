“I don’t think you understand how much I love Jules,” Rue says in the opening moments of Euphoria episode 4, kicking off a montage of several iconic pop culture love stories, including movies like Titanic and Sleeping Beauty. “This may be the best thing that ever happened to me,” he added.

With the images implying that the couple is living one of their best moments, the truth is that Rue is drugged and unable to feel pleasure.

Noticing that Rue faked it when he was with her, Jules talks to Elliot (Dominik Fike), with whom he has been sharing several moments. While he advises her on her sex life, Something happens that the fans did not expect: they both kiss. Moments later, Rue rings the doorbell at Elliot’s house.

On the other hand, Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) talk. This follows what we saw in Euphoria, chapter 3, where Nate brought her flowers. Despite everything, the two have no intention of returning. As the encounter progresses, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) disagrees that Nate has visited Maddy. They both argue and have a heated argument.

In another scene, we see Maddy celebrating her birthday at Cassie and Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) house. Everything is going well until the young woman begins to drink nonstop. She is surprised to see Nate arrive, who previously had to deal with Cal (Eric Dane), his father, who in an advanced state of intoxication takes out his car and drives in an unconscious state.

An uncertain fate for Rue in Euphoria 2

rue, immersed in a critical point of her addiction and with first-hand access to drugs, she relapses and plunges into a hallucination that lets us see that she is still hurt by the loss of her father. She, in her dream, clings to him.