Eunoia, made up of five young promises of music in our country, launched —with many doubts and uncertainty— with its first EP entitled Pactos de amor, from which seven songs are released that speak of love in its different forms, with which they mark his experimental and indie rock / pop style.

This emerging band was born in mid-2019, and in the midst of the pandemic, it began its great challenge to become recognized in the competitive music market.

La República spoke with Jesús Leonardo (main vocalist) and Fabrizio Martínez (keyboardist and second voice).

What was it like for Eunoia to start during forties?

Fabrizio: It was quite complicated, really, because we started at the same time when the pandemic broke out. We finished filming in March, a week before the quarantine began. At first we didn’t know what to do, we thought it would be something temporary, but we got to May and we decided to release our first single “Única”. The good thing is that we always had support from people around us and we achieved an established audience.

Jesús: We were taken by surprise by the issue of confinement and we tried to figure out how our music would sound with marketing. We thought about reaching out through social networks and it worked quite well for us. We are very grateful to the fans and our families.

How do you feel about having that support and good comments from your followers?

F: Seeing that this work, which took effort, time and money, is pleasing to people, makes you feel something very beautiful.

J: We have been surprised by the great reach it has had with the song “Única”, because we have followers in Mexico and Chile. This shows that our work is being well accomplished and creates pressure on us to improve ourselves. This makes us happy not placing ourselves in the range of higher bands, but we are emerging from the lowest with our effort.

Is it complicated when a band starts? Because it requires a lot of dedication

F: It really is complicated when you first start, because you are not going to receive much financial remuneration. There are people who do not know you, over with the pandemic we have not been able to present ourselves as it used to be done before. The ideal is to remain constant, have enough patience and perseverance.

As a band, what is your ultimate dream?

F: That our music sounds internationally, but obviously there are many more goals that we have.

J: Sharing stages with big bands, that would be a great thing. Being the opening act for recognized bands would be an honor.

