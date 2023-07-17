With today’s doodle, Google celebrates the 204th anniversary of Eunice Newton Foote’s birth. A scientist and women’s rights activist, she was the first to discover the alarming effects of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 1856, known today as the ‘greenhouse effect’. She compared the temperature of the outside air with that of various heated gases: CO2 and vapor warmed up more than the outside air and took longer to cool down again. When the Earth absorbs radiation from the sun, some of it is returned as infrared radiation. Gases such as CO2 absorb and reflect heat back to the planet, creating the ‘greenhouse effect’.

Over time, increasing levels of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere cause the earth’s temperature to rise. The search for him was largely ignored for nearly 100 years. Foote, who was born in 1819 in Connecticut (USA), was the first to instill interest in the problem of climate change. Today many people carry on her work with the hope of understanding and improving life on Earth.