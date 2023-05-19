He hid in his mother’s house, from which he went in and out with a knife in the waistband of his pants. Eugenio’s roommate, the man stabbed to death this Tuesday in his apartment in Madrid, was arrested this Friday morning accused of the crime. This is a 22-year-old Spanish man who, at the time of the arrest, resisted the agents and even attacked them. The alleged murderer and his victim had been living together in Latina’s apartment for barely a month, when the fatal fight broke out.

On Tuesday around three in the afternoon, Eugenio, a 29-year-old Colombian, looked out of one of the windows of his apartment on Cerro Bermejo street in Madrid to ask for help. He was bloodied after receiving several stab wounds. His screams resounded in the interior patio that several blocks of the same block face, and the neighbors called 911 and the police. The agents arrived first and began resuscitation maneuvers until the Summa health workers took over care. In the first minutes, the victim was still conscious, although very weak, and was able to give clues about what had happened. A few moments after the medical services arrived, he lost consciousness and went into cardiorespiratory arrest. He died in his house.

One of the neighbours, Jerónimo, told EL PAÍS that he had heard “a lot of noise and blows, more than screams, as if a fight was taking place and the furniture was falling to the floor.” He peeked out and saw the open door and bloody footprints on the landing. He was one of those who dialed 091 because it was clear that something serious had happened.

From the beginning, all suspicions of Homicide Group VI fell on one of the victim’s roommates. Three men lived in the apartment and the other was not in the house at the time of the crime. Investigators found that this subject had a criminal record and in fact had a restraining order from his mother for domestic violence. The police officers designed a surveillance plan for the places of residence around the suspect until they found him at the gate of his mother’s house, in the Chamartín district.

The agents accuse him of the murder of Eugenio, but also of the attack on an agent of authority and breach of the precautionary measure. The latter two for resisting and attacking the police officers who arrested him and for hiding at his mother’s house, from whom he had a restraining order. In the next few hours he will be made available to the judicial authority.

