Eugenio Zanarini, Superintendent of Health Services and former right-hand man of Ginés González García, was found dead in his home on Tuesday, apparently due to heart failure.

Zanarini, 71, took over as superintendent of Health Services, the body that manages the funds for union social work, in January 2020, weeks before the coronavirus pandemic exploded in the country.

With a degree in Industrial Relations, vice-rector at ISALUD University and a former controller in the Administration of Special Programs (APE), the official had replaced Sebastián Neuspiller, who resigned after the change of command in the Government.

In February, Zanarini was mentioned by the Ministry of Health itself as one of the 70 personalities who were inoculated in the controversial VIP vaccination program.

News in development.

JPE