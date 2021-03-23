As he did after the conviction of Lázaro Báez for corruption, the former judge of the Supreme Court of Justice Eugenio Zaffaroni again pointed out against the Judicial Power, said that “the lawfare is criminalized” and asked “urgent measures”.

Before each adverse ruling, Zaffaroni and all Kirchnerism turned to use the word “lawfare”, an expression in English that comes from law (law) and warfare (war) to refer to a “judicial war”.

“Judges were persecuted, annoying judges have been taken away … The lawfare is criminalized, it is an illicit association between a prevaricating judge, a participating prosecutor, a social statement and a spy, “he said this Tuesday in dialogue with Radius 10, where he targeted the previous government of Mauricio Macri.

“There was a handling of Justice during the macrismo that worked to the extent of the Macri regime. It did not work only on the side of impunity. In this macrista regime This method of putting people in jail was adopted“, he pointed.

“In some cases there was malfeasance. You cannot trust such a judge. Some urgent measures must be taken. We must deconcentrate the power of the Federal Criminal Justice of the City that is in Comodoro Py. In a healthy way, distribute power, “suggested the member of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

He considered that “there is an anti-republican structure” because “we have all the institutionality of the country depending on three people who make up the majority of the Supreme Court and that is inadmissible“.

In addition, he questioned the Council of the Magistracy: “There would have to be a change in the structure. We would have to rethink how it is integrated. There should be no legislators but representatives of them.”

Zaffaroni with Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

And he elaborated: “There should be permanent councilors appointed by the legislators, they should not sit down. The Council’s task is not a task to go for tea for a while. You are managing a very large budget and there are many problems. “

In that sense, he concluded that “the model of the Council that has worked best is the Italian one where the parties send their lawyers, they do not go.”

It was not the first time that Zaffaroni expressed himself in these terms. A month ago, after the conviction of Lázaro Báez in the case known as the Ruta del Dinero K, he followed the same line. He spoke of “manipulation of Justice” and of “gangs made up of prosecutors, judges, pseudo journalists, spies and some corrupt policemen.”

Some time ago it also happened after the transfer of the spying case to Comodoro Py and the final judgment to Milagro Sala, where he predicted a “massive social reaction” and pointed out that the Court tried to “wet the ear” of the President.

In fact, the former magistrate endorsed Alberto Fernández’s attack on the Judiciary during his opening speech of the ordinary sessions of Congress.

In line with the reform proposals made by the Head of State, Zaffaroni considered that “a new public ministry law is necessary” and released that the Court “has no ideological coherence.”

