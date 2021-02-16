The former judge of the Supreme Court of Justice Eugenio Zaffaroni strongly questioned the Judiciary, after the highest court left the conviction against Milagro Sala firm and after Cassation passed the cases for alleged illegal macrista espionage to Comodoro Py, after which he predicted a “massive social reaction” and noted that the Court tried to “wet the ear” of the President.

With a critical tone, the judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights pointed to the “tactic” of the Government regarding Justice and warned: “There are times when I think about the tactics that the Government is taking regarding the Judiciary … It is a dangerous tactic. I get the feeling that you are letting it work until this occurs. a massive public reaction. I have that feeling. “

In statements to The Uncover Radio, Zaffaroni did not hesitate to mark the latest failures as “scandalous” and he assured that “the scandal will come at some point when they want to directly affect the institutionality.”

The members of the highest court, in the crosshairs of Zaffaroni. Photo: Andrés D’Elia

“I suppose that what (the government) is thinking is to wait for a public reaction to the scandal, which is unprecedented. It has no precedent in a democratic stage. But it gives me the feeling that the real factors of power are not there. so interested in condemning Milagro Sala, but the primary interest is guarantee their impunity“he explained.

Regarding the decision of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation to send the case of illegal espionage involving former AFI directors Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani to the Comodoro Py courts, Zaffaroni considered that it was a “concealment”.

“This makes a dent in public opinion. Just as one day with 2×1 a million people took to the streets, probably another million people come out at some point“, he warned.

The former Supreme Court judge pointed directly against the members of the highest court and compared them to the infamous decade and Menemism.

“That Court of the infamous decade had a political coherence and it was predictable no matter how much one criticized it as an oligarch. The Menemist Court was also predictable no matter how much one stood on the sidewalk opposite. In this Court the only predictable one is Rosenkrantz the rest I don’t know. In the neighborhood we would say it was wetting the ear (of the President)“, he sentenced.

On Monday, Milagro Sala had asked the President to pardon her and her fellow prisoners, after the Supreme Court upheld the sentence to two years in prison for threats to policemen, in the framework of the case known as “Causa de las Bombachas “.

Zaffaroni avoided talking about pardons, but asked to investigate the case from the legislative sphere. “What should be done in the sphere of the Legislative Power, in the parliamentary sphere, to get rid of the responsibility of the President, is to compose a parliamentary truth commission and summon a series of unquestionable people to put white on black. ¿ Was there corruption? Is it lawfare? So establish that. “

JPE