The journalist Eugenio Veppo, who ran over and killed a traffic officer and seriously injured another on September 8, 2019 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, refused this Friday to testify at the beginning of the oral trial that is carried out virtually as a result of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial began after 10 am in a virtual hearing held with the Zoom platform, before the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) 14, composed of judges Domingo Luis Altieri, Hugo Norberto Cataldi and Silvia Mora.

With a white T-shirt, short hair, some beard and sitting in front of a computer in a room of the Ezeiza Penitentiary Complex, Veppo (32) also followed the debate remotely, although with some technical difficulty, since at one point he disappeared from the Zoom room and the Federal Prison Service (SPF) took 20 minutes to reconnect.

The accusation against him is that of “simple homicide with eventual intent“for the death of Cinthia Choque (28) and the”serious injuries“suffered by his partner, Santiago Siciliano (31), who this Friday was the first witness to testify.

The prosecutor for the trial is Fernando Klappenbach, while the journalist who came to work at Ideas del Sur, C5N and Channel 13, is defended by lawyers Diego Szpigiel and Claudia Clementi.

The debate began with the reading of the request for a trial made by the complaint of the Choqie family, represented by the lawyer Andrés Gramajo, and that of the investigating prosecutor, Romina Monteleone.

Later, the president of TOC 14, Judge Altieri, asked Veppo if he was going to give an investigatory statement and the defendant replied: “At the moment I am not going to testify.”

Later, he only provided some personal information such as that he is single, that he does not have children, that he has “completed high school and incomplete university studies”, that his last job, before being arrested, was as “advisor to the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of the Nation “, where in 2019 he received a salary” of approximately 56,000 pesos. “

He also said that in the Ezeiza prison he only does “daily tasks”, that he signed up to study a “technical degree in business administration” and hopes to complete two courses in beekeeping and computing that he started last year and were suspended for the beginning. of the pandemic.

When the magistrate asked him if he had an addiction to alcohol or drugs, Veppo replied that he “never” had such problems and that he only used “socially, on occasion”.

According to the prosecution read this Friday, around 3:35 on September 8, 2019, the defendant, who was with a friend and a friend, was driving his Volkswagen Passat V6 FSI 4 Motion “in breach of current regulations when traveling to a high speed (no less than 130 kilometers per hour) that exceeded the maximum allowed in this section of Figueroa Alcorta avenue -which is 70 km / h- and zigzagging recklessly“.

For the prosecutor, the driver was going at that speed to “pass both the left and the right to the motor vehicles that were circulating on the same path, presumably after having ingested alcohol and / or drugs“.

“Meters before reaching its intersection with Tagle Street and immediately after passing a car at high speed on the right that was traveling in the right lane of the two centrals, he charged with the right front part of his shot to Choque and Siciliano, causing the death of the first and causing very serious injuries to the second, “said the prosecution.

After impacting the two victims, Veppo escaped without helping them and abandoned the vehicle on Silvio L. Ruggeri street, after which he boarded a taxi with his companions and went to his house in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano.

“Such an attitude, added to the contempt shown after the fact when fleeing the place again at high speed and zigzagging, is a manifests indifference regarding the results produced, whose production – because of the way he was driving in the middle of the city – has been represented as not improbable, “the prosecutor said in her opinion.

The car was found three hours after the fact, by an officer from Communal Police Station 2A who was leaving free.

Finally, around 5:20 p.m. on September 8, the defendant appeared with his lawyer at Neighborhood Police Station 1A, where he was detained at the disposal of justice.

