Eugenio Franzetti is the new Director of Lancia Corse HF, who will lead the return of Lance in rallieswhile also maintaining responsibility for the division DS Performance in Formula E. The Italian brand is banking heavily on its return to competition, so much so that it has entrusted a legend like Miki Biasion the development of the new Ypsilon Rally 4 HF.

Eugenio Franzetti Director Lancia Corse HF

Eugenio Franzetti will lead Lancia’s competition division and will collaborate with Stellantis Motorsport to promote the brand in Motorsport.

Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF dirt test Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF dirt test Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF dirt test Ypsilon Rally 4 HF front 3/4 Ypsilon Rally 4 HF rear 3/4 Ypsilon Rally 4 HF front Ypsilon Rally 4 HF rear Bonnet Lancia HF Graphics New Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

With extensive experience in the automotive sector, Franzetti has held various roles in the Stellantis Group, including Peugeot Communications and Competition Director, Citroën Sales Director And DS Performance Director. Currently, it also maintains the role of Director of DS Performance.

Photo Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Read also:

→ Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF, features

→ All the news, car tests on LANCIA

→ News on MANAGERS, APPOINTMENTS from automotive

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!

The article Eugenio Franzetti new Director Lancia Corse HF comes from newsauto.it.

#Eugenio #Franzetti #Director #Lancia #Corse