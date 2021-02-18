Eugenio Derbez surprised his followers by ensuring that he and his wife, also actress Alessandra Rosaldo, will enlarge their family with an adoption. Through his official Instagram account, the Aztec comedian confesses that after talking with the mother of his last daughter, they both agreed to take the plunge.

“As you well know in the entertainment world, there are many artists who have decided to adopt and do so with the most genuine intention of helping and doing their bit in this complicated world. After a lot of thinking about it and talking about it with Alessandra, my wife, we finally decided to take the step ”, says Derbez in the video addressed to his thousands of followers.

“As I know that this news will go out everywhere, I prefer to be the one who will give you the details of this adoption. In the next few hours we will let you know all the complete information ”, continued the protagonist of No refunds accepted.

Let us remember that the Mexican humorist is the father of the influencer José Eduardo Derbez, the singer and actor Vadhir Derbez, the actress Aislinn Derbez and the little Aitana. Until the closing of this note, the couple has not given further details; However, fans of the remembered character from The Peluche Family have been skeptical and some believe that it is a new joke.

“Knowing Derbez, surely he adopted a pet and if it were so, it would be very cute”, “Who knows what he will go out with now”, “Surely you adopted Mauricio (Ochmann) for the second season of Los Derbez”, were some comments in the publication of Eugenio Derbez.

Eugenio Derbez, latest news:

