Star Plus released the first images of “The valet”, the original romantic comedy starring Eugenio Derbez (“CODA”), Samara Weaving (“Nine perfect strangers”) and Max Greenfield (“New girl”), which will arrive on the streaming service on Friday, May 20, 2022.

In this way, the Mexican actor resumes his film career after his participation in “CODA”, a film that won the 2022 Oscar for best film.

In “The Valet,” world-famous movie star Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a public relations disaster when a paparazzi snaps her picture with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). Dedicated valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is hired to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as an alibi.

Olivia (Samara Weaving) is part of “The valet”. Photo: Star Plus

This ruse puts Antonio in the spotlight and leads him into unexpected chaos. In this comedy full of misunderstandings, Olivia and Antonio begin to get to know each other better, which will result in a unique plot.

The cast includes Eugenio Derbez (“CODA”), Samara Weaving (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Max Greenfield (“New Girl”), Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”), Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodríguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González and Lunay.

The triumph of “CODA” at the 2022 Oscars

Yes ok “The Power of the Dog” It was one of the favorites of the public, “CODA” He was not far behind and convinced the members of the Academy to win the Oscar for best picture.