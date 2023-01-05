Eugenio Derbez He rebuked Bad Bunny for his behavior with a fan who approached him to take a photo. The fact, a few hours before the start of 2023, was highly criticized on social networks and many of his followers decided to ‘cancel’ it. His action had repercussions, as his songs have started to drop in views. In this sense, the Mexican actor decided to advise the fans of “Bad Rabbit”, but not before commenting on what happened.

“ I think he did tremendously wrong ”, said the interpreter. “I don’t think it was correct, but people continue to fill the stadiums. The people are the ones who fill the stadiums and have the power. You have to apply that power, ”he added to“ Despierta América ”.