The actor and producer Eugenio Derbez regrets the addictions of his son José Eduardo Derbez, whom he had with the actress Victoria Ruffoand in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante he mentions that ‘he went down a path that he doesn’t like, ‘that of addictions.'”

“I know he smokes because he saw his mother smoke at home all her life. I know he drinks because he saw his mother drink all her life…”, she says. Eugenio Derbez regarding the addictions of his son José Eduardo Derbez, who recently became the father of a girl for the first time.

Eugenio Derbez and José Eduardo Derbez, father and son. Photo from Instagram

Also, Eugenio Derbez, a 63-year-old Mexican actor who has a consecrated artistic career mainly as an actor, He regrets that for many years of his life he has been away from his son José Eduardo Derbez for various reasons, including work-related reasons.

“I was the one who missed my son’s entire life. I missed his entire childhood. “I missed seeing him grow up, I missed raising him. I would have loved to, I don’t know, guide him down another path, away from alcohol and cigarettes, whatever,” says the famous comedian, who stars in films such as ‘No se acepta devoluciones’.

Eugenio Derbez confesses to Infante in the same interview as his son José Eduardo Derbez, who is 32 years old, He drinks and smokes because he saw his mother do it all her life, that would never have happened if he had grown up with her, and the issue of addictions has been the cause of many fights between father and son.

José Eduardo Derbez with his famous mother Victoria Ruffo. Photo from Instagram

“I would have liked him to see a little more of my example. Now that I see that he has a lot of my sense of humor, I say, ‘what would have happened to José Eduardo if he had grown up with me? Maybe we would have been much more like-minded, he would have had more of my sense of humor,” reiterates Eugenio Derbez.

Eugenio Derbez thanks Omar Fayad (husband of Victoria Ruffo) for having taken care of her son all those years Jose Eduardo Derbezbecause if there is one thing she is aware of, it is that she always gave him love and protection, and that is priceless, “I will always be grateful to him for that,” she reiterates.