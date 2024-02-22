The Mexican horror film 'Huesera'directed by Michelle Garza and starring Natalia Solián and Alfonso Dosal, is part of the list of 20 titles by category prior to the finalists of

the XI Xcaret Platinum Awards to be held next April.

Mexican actors Ofelia Medina and Eugenio Derbezamong candidates to be recognized for their work also in the 11th Edition of the Xcaret Platinum Awards and through a statement the organization of this event mentions that 168 productions make up the 20 candidates per category of this contest and 21 countries have been selected.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Regarding the awards for series, some of the actors who appear on the list are: Alex Lago ('VGLY'), Ariadne Díaz and Sebastian Rulli ('Más siempre de ti'), Becky Zhu Wu, Emiliano Zurita and Juan Manuel Bernal ('The Head of Joaquín Murrieta'), Maite Perroni, and Ofelia Medina ('Triada'), Memo Villegas ('Harina T2'), Paulina Gaitan ('P#t@s Redes Sociales'), Pedro Fernández and Regina Orozco ('Mariachis'), and Sylvia Pasquel ('Bad Fortune').

Part of the production team for the Mexican film 'Huesera' Photo from Instagram

The film 'The Head of Joaquín Murrieta' leads by Mexico the candidates in the series section, with five in total.

The films 'The Count' (Pablo Larraín), 'Infinite Memory' (Maite Alberdi), 'La pecera' (Glorimar Marrero) and 'The Snow Society' (JA Bayona) aspire to become finalists.

The film 'Huesera', by director Michelle Garza Cerverea, has 6 nominations and becomes the Mexican production that starts with the most options in the list of 20 candidates per category in the XI Edition of the Platinum Xcaret Awards and is followed by 'Radical', also a Mexican production written and directed by Christopher Zalla, starring Eugenio Derbez.

Great productions from 23 Ibero-American countries make up the current list from which the nominations will result for the finalist works and professionals in the XI Edition of the Platinum Xcaret Awards.

In category a Best Ibero-American Fiction FilmMexico will aspire to final nomination with the productions 'Lost in the Night' (Amat Escalante), 'Radical' (Christopher Zalla) and 'Tótem' (Lila Avilés).

Ofelia Medina. Instagram photo

Regarding the candidates for Best Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries are 'The Apostle', 'The Head of Joaquín Murrieta' (Mauricio Leiva-Cock, Diego Ramírez Schrempp), 'Mariachis' (Antonio Mauri, Toño Mauri) and 'Triada' (Leticia López Margalli).

Mexican actors Eugenio Derbez and Juan Manuel Bernal are candidates in the category Best Male Performance for his performance in the films 'Radical' and 'Confessions', respectively; Mexican actress Claudia Ramírez is going for an award in the Best Female Performance category for her work in 'Confesiones', in the XI Edition of the Platinum Xcaret Awards.

The Mexican supporting actors and actresses who will be eligible for the nomination will be Mayra Batalla (Huesera) in Best Female Supporting Performance and Cuauhtli Jiménez (Long live Mexico!) in Best Supporting Male Performance.

It is also made public that other actors who compete with their work in the XI Edition of the Platinum Xcaret Awards They are Juan Manuel Bernal ('The Head of Joaquín Murrieta'), Memo Villegas ('Harina T2'), Pedro Fernández ('Mariachis') and Sebastian Rulli ('Más siempre de ti'), in the category of Best Male Performance in a Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries.

And in the category Best Female Performance in a Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries The candidates are Ariadne Díaz ('Beyond You'), Becky Zhu Wu ('The Head of Joaquín Murrieta'), Maite Perroni ('Triada') and Paulina Gaitán ('P#t@s Redes Sociales').

The 11th edition of the Platino Scaret Awards It is possible thanks to the support and intense collaboration with the Ibero-American audiovisual company of Quintana Roo, Riviera Maya, Grupo XCARET, the Community of Madrid, and the Madrid City Council.

In category a Best Ibero-American Fiction FilmMexico will aspire to final nomination with the productions:

'Lost in the night'

'Radical'

'Totem'

Candidates for Best Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries:

'The Apostle'

'The head of Joaquín Murrieta'

'Mariachi'

'Triad'

Categories of Best Female Performance and Best Male Performance:

Claudia Ramirez

Eugenio Derbez

Juan Manuel Bernal

Supporting actors and actresses Mexicans who will opt for the nomination:

Mayra Batalla ('Huesera')

Cuauhtli Jiménez ('Long live Mexico!')

Categories of Best Male Performance in a Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries and Best Female Performance in Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries, these are the candidates:

Ariadne Díaz (Beyond you)

Becky Zhu Wu (The Head of Joaquín Murrieta)

Maite Perroni (Triada)

Paulina Gaitán (P#t@s Social Networks)

Juan Manuel Bernal (The head of Joaquín Murrieta)

Memo Villegas (T2 Flour)

Pedro Fernández (Mariachis)

Sebastian Rulli (Beyond you)

Candidacy of Best Supporting Performance in a Miniseries or Teleseries Ofelia Medina ('Triada'), male and female:

Regina Orozco ('Mariachis')

Sylvia Pasquel ('Bad Fortune')

Alex Lago ('VGLY')

Emiliano Zurita ('The Head of Joaquín Murrieta')

Join our chat and receive news from Shows on your WhatsApp