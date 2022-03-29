Eugenio Derbez told how he lived, along with the entire cast of CODA, the tense moment in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made fun of Jada Pinkett’s alopecia during the last broadcast of the 2022 Oscar Awards at the Dolby Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“It was very strong, we were inside and, when it happened, we all burst out laughing because we thought it was a joke, but the moment came when we began to see the rudeness and said: ‘This can’t be a joke, this is serious’. Then there was a tremendous silence and there was a lot of tension, ”said the actor for “Hoy”.

Likewise, the Mexican revealed that some organizers of the event told him that Denzel Washington would have talked with Will Smith to try to reassure him, since he was too uncomfortable with the situation.

“We’ve already heard from a good source that Denzel Washington stood up and said to Will Smith: ‘You can’t do this, you can’t hit a colleague of your color in front of all the people.’ And he took it backstage. We don’t know what happened, but he took it with the intention of settling the lawsuit, but it was very strong”, bounded Derbezthe award-winning actor from CODA.

Will Smith wishes to personally apologize to Chris Rock

Will Smith made use of his social networks to offer a public apology for what happened during the 2022 Oscar ceremony. The “King Richard” actor acknowledged that he was wrong to act that way; however, he commented that the comedian’s joke was off the mark.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he said in his post.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscar Awards had an awkward moment among all those present when host Chris Rock made fun of Will Smith’s wife’s illness because of the cut she was wearing.

The interpreter of “The Prince of Rap” could not stand this disrespect and left everyone amazed when he went on stage to slap the comedian. Later, he returned to his place and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”