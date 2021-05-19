Within the immense portfolio of Mexican actors is one of the most recognized comedians in Latin America, Eugenio Derbez, who with his ingenuity and mischief has managed to create a considerable variety of characters that to this day are remembered both by his Mexican audience and by those who came to see him on television in South America.

Actor, producer, screenwriter, comedian and director, Derbez has created and played several personalities throughout his long career who continue to draw laughter to this day. Therefore, in the following lines we review five of its most striking and peculiar characters.

Merilin Mensón

One of the most controversial and recognized American musicians caught the attention of Eugenio Derbez, who decided to parody the metal singer Marilyn Manson, but giving a little twist (characteristic of all his characters) to his name. Thus, dressed in dental prostheses and very marked makeup, Merilin Mensón He would go out to sing and interview people getting more than a laugh.

His real name was Eugenio Moisés and he was the leader of the band Los Rolin Gags. This character was different from all the others because Derbez created a story for him with a sad past in which he had been abandoned as a baby.

In addition, among some of his musical appearances, he was able to share the stage with great Mexican musical figures such as Alejandra Guzmán and Paquita la del Barrio.

The little devil

The eccentric and exaggerated are two words that Derbez almost always tried to include in his characters more removed from reality. So it happened with The little devil, who dressed in latex and with two horns on his head, gave life to the son of Satan himself.

In the case of the comedian, it was obvious that Eugenio was not going to give him a macabre tone, but on the contrary, mischievous. In all its chapters, the goal of this imp was to cause accidents through a computer in which he always made people have a shameful moment.

Armando Hoyos

This character was the typical scholar of letters whose appearance attracted attention. Her mid-parted hairstyle and oversized glasses that revealed her huge eyes were the peculiar touch that Derbez decided to give her.

With this role, the Mexican comedian came to parody the Royal Spanish Academy, giving a twist to its name: The Real Epidemic of Language, a dictionary that he always used in his appearances to comically turn the meaning of a word. So much was the success of the book that it was even materialized and sold in 2002.

Lonje Moco

It can be said that this is one of the most loved by Derbez fans, because with this character was born the remembered “it was horrible, it was horrible”, one of the comedian’s most popular phrases (which he would even use later with the character of Donkey in the animated movie Shrek).

This was, again, a parody of an old Mexican comic called El monje loco, in which horror stories were told. In this case, the Lonje MocoContrary to the luridness of graphic history, he returned the funny stories and never got to finish them, driving the gargoyles with whom he lived mad.

Ludovico Plush

The character with whom he went the furthest Mexican comedian it is definitely Ludovico Peluche, because unlike the others that appeared in Xh derbez, this one had its own spin-off series: The Plush Family (which curiously was inspired by the Peruvian series Pataclaun due to his black, mischievous and critical humor).

A fan of Cruz Azul and Lorena herrera, Ludovico was one of those characters who, with clumsy characteristics, always got into trouble or hilarious situations that earned him the applause of his sons Junior and Ludoviquito, a wasted reflection from his daughter Bibi and a good scolding from his wife Federica Teddy.

Derbez played the character for 10 long years in which through 80 chapters he captivated the audience and made him grow as an actor, comedian and director.

In 2019, he launched Traveling with the Derbez, a reality series in which, as the name suggests, he goes on adventures with his whole family; In addition, it has already announced the trailer for its second season to premiere on May 20.