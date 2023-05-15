When I was 20 years old, a time when I was just a student, but I already had a taste for acting, Eugenio Derbez he met the one who was his first wife, the dubbing actress Gabriela Michel, mother of his first daughter Aislinn Derbez. She was strong-willed, the one who wore the “pants” in the relationship, while he was a very shy young man. The Mexican television producer and comedian was a guest on his eldest daughter’s podcast, “La magia del caos”, in which He talked about how bad he had in that relationship.

Gabriela Michel’s character is so strong that Eugenio Derbez had to pay half the rent for the house he lived in, so he could visit her. “It was a woman who told me, ‘I don’t care, you go and get this’, I was her boyfriend and he told me, ‘this is not a hotel, if you want to come visit me, you will have to pay half of the rent'”. Given this, he had to work as a waiter, as a windshield wiper, as an extra in movies, “I had to start asking for a job; because of your mom.”

The protagonist of the series “La Familia P. Luche” acknowledges that although Aislinn Derbez’s mother treated him badly, this being one of the reasons for their divorce, she helped him forge his character.

“She somehow made me start to grow and be more adventurous and change my character, a very intelligent woman, very enthroned, things happen for a reason. I complain a lot about your mom, she treated me very badly, but I also think she he did a lot of good and without her, perhaps, I would not have grown what I had to grow at that moment, he grabbed the slimy, shy kid, slapped him three times, threw him into the world and you go, that made me grow, it was (a relationship ) very painful, but it was very necessary”.

Nowadays, Gabriela Michel is the wife of the announcer and dubbing actor Jorge Alberto Aguilerabetter known as Mr. Aguilerawho for many years was in charge of the section “Los cuates de provincia” in the legendary program “En Familia con Chabelo”. From this marriage, Eugenio Derbez’s ex-wife had two other daughters: Michelle and Chiara.

For his part, Eugenio Derbez had a love affair with the actress Victoria Ruffo (mother of his son José Eduardo), with the singer and dancer Silvana Prince (Vadhir’s mother) and currently has more than 10 years of marriage with the Mexican singer and actress alessandra rosaldowith whom he had his daughter Aitana.