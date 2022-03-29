Eugenio Derbez is a producer and actor of Mexican origin who has managed to earn a place among the great stars of Hollywood due to his great talent. However, last Sunday, he marked a milestone in his career with the victory of the movie “CODA”, a film in which he was a part of it.

Through his social networks, the comedian shared a video with all his followers, where you can see the exact moment in which the presenters Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli shouted loud and clear the name of “CODA” as the winner of best film at the Awards Oscar 2022.

“CODA”: gave the surprise and snatches the Oscar from “The power of the dog”. Photo: Getty Images.

However, this is not the first important award that Eugenio receives, because at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony, better known as the SAG Awards, the film also received recognition and the actor got his first SAG by being part of the incredible cast of “CODA ”.

Eugenio Derbez remembers his career after the victory of “CODA”

The comedian published a clip with a compilation of three interviews he gave throughout his acting career. In each segment, the actor made it clear that one of his biggest dreams was always to win an Academy statuette. Finally, he chose to add the video where he goes on stage with his “CODA” companions to receive the award at the 2022 Oscars.

“Long live Mexico!!! Tonight the winner was inclusion. Long live the art of cinema. ‘CODA’ has shown that you can always make history even without big names or budget, but putting all my heart into it,” the producer wrote.

Eugenio Derbez reveals details of Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock

Eugenio Derbez recounted how he lived, along with the entire cast of “CODA”, the tense moment in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made fun of Jada Pinkett’s alopecia during the last broadcast of the 2022 Oscar Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“It was very strong, we were inside and, when it happened, we all burst out laughing because we thought it was a joke, but the moment came when we began to see the rudeness and said: ‘This can’t be a joke, this is serious’. Then, there was a tremendous silence and there was a lot of tension”, manifested for the cameras of “Hoy”.