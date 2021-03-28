Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo celebrated their 15 years of love relationship this Saturday, March 27. Both shared a romantic post that caused a sensation on social media.

The couple dedicated emotional messages in which they expressed the love and admiration they feel for each other. In addition, they posted several photos that show the beautiful moments they spent together over time.

“I can’t believe that 15 years have passed since that magical and unforgettable day we fell in love. Years of wonderful experiences, incredible adventures, deep learning, dreams come true, and immense love. I love you with all my being, “wrote the Mexican singer.

For its part, Eugenio Derbez noted: “15 years. Happy anniversary my love … Today we celebrate 15 years of the first ‘crush’ ”. In the images, the Mexican actor and his partner appear enjoying trips to different countries.

Eugenio Derbez

Some relatives of the artists congratulated them in the post. While several followers and friends of hers also joined the comments full of praise for the solid relationship that the famous couple from Mexico shows.

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo got married on July 7, 2012. The celebration was held at the Regina Coeli temple, located in Mexico City. Two years later, their little daughter Aitana Derbez was born.

