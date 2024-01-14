The actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez pointed out that 2023 was a fruitful year for his artistic career, since his agenda was filled with television and film projects. However, all that level of work would have caused him to reflect on his personal and family life, so this year he wants to focus on it.

On the other hand, Eugenio DerbezDuring the years 2022 and 2023, he experienced difficult times in his health and family life. In 2022, the actor fell and dislocated his shoulder, which led him to undergo surgery. Derbez's second most difficult moment was saying goodbye to his pet Fiona, who was part of his family for a long time.

Why is Eugenio Derbez moving away from acting and cinema?

The actor Eugenio Derbez, 62 years old, assured that 2023 was a year full of work and success for his career. Additionally, she shared his emotions regarding acting and what it means to him. However, Derbez wants to take a break to spend time with his family and stressed that it is not a total move away from cinema, but rather a decrease in his work commitments.

“I no longer feel good with the work rate I have maintained so far. I am going to rest, not stop, but cut it down by about half,” he said.

What was Eugenio Derbez's last film?

'Radical', the film by Eugenio Derbez, premiered on October 20, 2023 in Mexico. This film tells the story of a teacher, named Sergio, who is preparing to teach in Matamoros, one of the most complicated places in Mexico. The teacher sets the goal of bringing a radical new method so that his students, who only know an environment of violence and indiscipline, can learn.

This film was recognized with the Festival Favorite award at the Sundance Film Festival. In addition, it got good reviews and has been one of the films with which the actor has traveled the most. “Maybe 2023 is the busiest year I have had in my entire career,” he said.

Eugenio Derbez explains the importance of education in children. / Photo: LR composition / YouTube capture

