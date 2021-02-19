Revealed the mystery. Two days after announcing his intention to adopt, Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez confirmed that he and his wife, Alessandra rosaldo, have decided to expand their digital family and adopt five TikTok influencers, that is, tiktokers.

In a new video, the creator of The P. Luche Family provided the details of the campaign that he has baptized under the hashtag #HijosAdopTikToks and whose objective is to create multimedia content and promote Mexican talent.

“As I have never had a normal family, this adoption will not be a normal adoption either,” he indicated as the first point.

Then, he pointed out: “I, Eugenio Derbez, in full use of my mental faculties, will adopt five tiktokers with whom I will form a digital family”

“To select them I am not going to look at their gender, race, religion, or their number of followers. The only thing I’m going to consider is his talent. “

He also specified: “Living with the adopted tiktokers will consist exclusively of creating videos together.”

The response to the video, posted on February 19 on Eugenio Derbez’s official TikTok account, has had an immediate response and one of the first to audition has been Kunno, in addition to the influencers Lalo Garza, Herly, Sebas Mariscal, Karen Barrera and Sofi Bianchini.

