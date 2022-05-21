Amazing! In recent weeks, the Mexican comedian has stated in various interviews that he is banned from Televisa. Eugenio Derbez assured that he began to realize it when, at the Oscar Awards, two interviews that had already been agreed upon were canceled.

“No personality told me, but the people below, that there was a rumor going around and they canceled my interviews,” said the comedian.

CEO of Televisa denies Eugenio Derbez

This Friday afternoon, the CEO of televisa, Emilio Azcárraga, came out to deny what was stated by the interpreter of “Refunds are not accepted.” “Before you say you’re banned, ask me… Otherwise I’m going to think you’re not a normal guy. Hear me no, hear me no. What you declared about a supposed Televisa veto was horrible, ”he added through Twitter.

In addition, the businessman has indicated that the dispute between the two is due to the copyright for La familia P. Luche, a famous Mexican television series.

Televisa CEO responds to Eugenio Derbez: Twitter capture

Dispute for the Family. p fight

This famous television series was created by Eugenio Derbez and produced by Televisa Mexico for 10 years. During this journey, various quarrels arose between the actor and the company.

The Mexican comedian complained that he had overexposure on Televisa programs, due to the high ratings he generated. Also, on another occasion, Eugenio Derbez was upset with this media outlet, because he had to pay for everything, despite being the guest of the event.

Eugenio Derbez responds with a thread on Twitter

After the response of the CEO of Televisa, Eugenio Derbez did not remain silent. Through Twitter, he reaffirmed his position and indicated that he has been banned for criticizing the Mayan Train. “Look, as Lonje Moco would say: “I’m going to tell you the true and horrible story of the interview with Paola Rojas… it was horrible, it was horrible!” After that interview on March 30 about the Mayan Train, it was precisely when they vetoed me!”

Eugenio Derbez responds to the CEO of Televisa: Twitter capture

Ready new comedy

Currently, the Mexican actor is promoting his new romantic comedy, “The Valet”, which is available on Star Plus from this Friday, May 20. This movie is made for all the people who feel “invisible”.