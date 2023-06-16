He only had the strength to utter three words: “We were so happy.” Then he closed himself in a silence of desperation, begged everyone to leave the room where he was staying and threw himself on the bed in search of a peace that he knew would not come. It was March 14, 1957 and at twenty-eight Delia Scala, Italy’s most famous showgirl, had just experienced the pain of loss: Eugenio Castellotti, her boyfriend, a racing driver, had died in an accident at the Modena aerodrome, under the astonished eyes of the engineer Enzo Ferrari who had pushed him to attempt, perhaps beyond all limits, the track record.