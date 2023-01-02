Without any shadow of a doubt Eugene Colombo and Francesca Del Taglia were one of the most popular couples of Men and women. The now ex couple recently decided to put a definitive end to their love story. However, it seems that the former knight already has a new flirt with another woman. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Eugene Colombo e Frances Del Taglia they met within the program hosted by Maria DeFilippi. After a thorough acquaintance, the two had decided to live theirs love outside the cameras. However, their relationship didn’t last long and now both have decided to go their separate ways.

It’s about a love story ended badly, as we can understand from words of the former competitor of Men and women:

Unfortunately I can’t put my face on it right now, but from these three days I realized that I’ve been with a person for years who didn’t deserve me and who as soon as he could put me in that place. There is karma… I’m really disgusted.

Now, some have emerged on the web rumors which reveal an alleged flirting with another woman. In fact, Eugenio would have already closed the relationship with Francesca Del Taglia and would have found serenity with Pamela Berretta. This was revealed by the portal “IsaeChia” according to which there would also have been a kiss:

Gigantic scoop. Yesterday evening at the Trappeto disco in Monopoli, Egenio Colombo kissed Pamela Barretta. I was only able to take these two photos but I assure you that they kissed several times. Obviously their little friend Venza doesn’t talk about it. He was there too.

Despite the rumors, Colombo has decided to deny the news through one history published in his Instagram profile. Someone asked him if she was engaged and he replied: