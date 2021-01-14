Like his theater, everything perfectly visible and at the same time suspended in secrets. An open and frank and labyrinthine book. An authentic voice that invites to be heard like a fable, a chronicle of the Indies of a ship of madmen, that of a tribe on the verge of extinction: the Odin Teatret.

Blessed defiler, the director Eugenio Barba it is a kind of anomalous author –qualified anomalous–, the one who arrives when writing –that of others– has already happened. And the robbery and the transfiguration: mutilation and mutation of other people’s texts to arrive at his own work. A fox reader, a pretentious predator. Its ends and means are legitimate: reconvert it is a verb that combines the fangs of literature and theater, art and music.

Perhaps without wanting to, Burn down the house it stages the strained and tantalic connection of the theater with literature: being literature, the theater – by force of its representation, mental, virtual or real – is inside and outside of it, more relieved outside, outside the walls, thrown to its outskirts, sea ​​or desert in which he wanders without land, a foreigner without papers.

A passion, therefore, indefinable and always recoverable, in unpredictable ways. (And that the greatest writer of all time has been a playwright only gloriously muddies the bordering coasts.) The theater wishes to preserve for itself a precarious but indispensable sovereignty: it needs and does not need literature. Hence, perhaps, that he should tear words from their center, drag them off his feet into the public arena.

The sweeping of this multilingual Italian is as unstoppable as his montages: what Jerzy Grotowski left him, what Barba leaves in those who work with him, the early hours of rehearsals, the involuntary disorientation, the “millimeter confusion”, the ” fetish viewers ”, the“ elusive order ”of each work, the bet for the error:“ And whoever behaves in a foolish way finds a princess in the end ”.

To reach a peak of helplessness, through the audacity of erasing and starting over each time: “I made the show grow like a sacred tree, and then I myself would tear it down.” A reader may have the feeling of going behind the scenes of the entire history of the theater.

Unmistakable with his faithful, lush white hair, contrasting vests, and weather-beaten complexion, Barba is a buccaneer with gale-ripped sail and his search has been tireless. Certain methods mythologize the work they motivate, give it an additional aura. His, from the hand of a cast of accomplices who accompanied him for years and years, is of that race.

In order to exorcise the duel, about the Odin Teatret he states: “It is the tradition of a handful of people and it will disappear with them, as the fist fades when the hand is opened.” The impossibility of transferring knowledge and experience is an expensive leitmotif of the book, and the teacher-disciple relationship (highlighted by his thousand seminars around the world) is one of its less camouflaged subtexts: “If the method is transmitted, it becomes unrecognizable. When it is recognizable it is an illusion ”.

Once the journey is crowned, it resonates how difficult it is to know about theater, so immediate and elusive, more than about any other art. Perhaps in that fertile ignorance and that vital insecurity resides its conveniently lost key. (Unsolvable mysteries on the edge of the precipice of Elsinore, in the Denmark that Barba and his itinerant pack adopted as an illusory domicile). Like plain theater, Barba declines the last word, any line with the air of a definitive one, but manages to retain the authority of a sorcerer.

Before the charismatic text of a director or an actor, a riddle lingers. The other hand, the one that doesn’t write, the one that comes out on stage, what did you choose to shut up?

Burn down the house, Eugenio Barba. Trad. Ana Woolf. Interzona, 360 pp.

