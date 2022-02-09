Eugenie Bouchard, bikini photo in Miami. Injury: the tennis player towards the return

Eugenie Bouchard is hard at work to get back into the big one tennis: the Canadian champion, former world number 5 (and finalist in Wimbledon), is currently out of the top-300 Wta due to a serious shoulder injury that has kept her away from the fields for several months (she has not played since the Monterrey tournament in Mexico played in March 2021). In recent weeks, speaking with fans on social media, he had made it known that the recovery is progressing well and in this 2022 he will return to play (the fans can hope to see her in Italy, at the WTA in Rome scheduled for May when she could be in good condition. of shape). In the meantime, she gives her followers on Instagram some photos and a short video in bikini in Miami: talent and beauty (in the past she was the protagonist of splendid photo shoots also on Sport Illustrated), a winning mix that of Genie Bouchard.

