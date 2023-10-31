Eugenie Bouchard and Camila Giorgi, icons of women’s tennis on and off the court

Eugenie Bouchard across the board. The 29-year-old Canadian – among those called up to her national team for the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup (the women’s Davis Cup) which will be played next week – has been an icon of this sport for years and is considered, among other things, one of the most beautiful sportswomen in the world. A worthy rival of our Camila Giorgi on the field: the Italian has a worse best ranking (number 26 WTA against top-5), she has never reached the final or semi-final of a Slam like Genie, but she has taken the satisfaction of winning a WTA 1000 in her career (something that Bouchard lacks ) and his always attacking game, on good days, is highly spectacular. The two are rivals even off the pitch, for beauty and class: both very popular on social media.



Eugenie Bouchard between tennis, social media and pickleball

Today the champion from Montreal – who just in recent days announced her engagement to Jack Brinkley-Cook via social media (son of the American supermodel Christie Brinkley) – thinks not only of tennis, but also of his debut in the ambitious Major League Pickleballa sport born in the 1960s but which has recently been experiencing great growth overseas (with this also strong investments to promote it) and which, in a nutshell, is halfway between table tennis, tennis and badminton with rules similar to padel.

Eugenie Bouchard, the tennis player becomes Catwoman for Halloween

While waiting for her debut (scheduled for 2024), in these hours the Canadian tennis player immersed herself in the Halloween atmosphere and posted some photos dressed as Catwoman, between lingerie and transparencies. The result? Much appreciated by fans of Eugenie Bouchard… Look at the gallery to believe it

