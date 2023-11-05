Eugenie Bouchard, from Catwoman to Taylor Swift: the tennis player wins again

Eugenie Bouchard’s Canada is ready for a week of fire: from 7 to 12 November at the Stadio de la Cartuja in Seville the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 (the Women’s Davis Cup) and the wait is for a week of great entertainment for women’s tennis. But the 29-year-old champion born in Montreal – fresh from the Shania Twain concert – she was also a protagonist on social media.

In the days of Halloween the beautiful Canadian player she first took on the role of Catwoman with a costume that – between lingerie and transparencies – left fans speechless.

Eugenie Bouchard as Taylor Swift, very short dress: the tennis player makes an ace!

Then he unsheathed a second unforgettable costume: together with her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook they dressed up as a famous celebrity couple, that is singer-actress Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce, star of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The short Charleston dress (with purple fur) worn by Eugenie Bouchard The tennis player’s fans really liked it (in 2024 she will also make her debut in the ambitious Pickleball Major League) who responded with hearts and enthusiastic comments.

Read also





Lady Vardy without veils, bra and panties off: “I can afford it”.

Leicester, sexy goal from Becky! Photo

Subscribe to the newsletter

