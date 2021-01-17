For the first time since his name came to light and a photo of his face was published on all the news portals, Eugenia Laprovittola (25), the alleged daughter of Diego Maradona (1960-2020), he visited a television studio and told his life story.

The young woman, who suspects being the daughter of the soccer idol, was on the program this weekend True Secrets (America, Saturdays at 20) and chatted with Luis Ventura (65) about everything.

In detail, Eugenia recalled her encounters with the Ten, spoke of her biological mother and the filiation procedures that her adoptive father started with a lawyer to find out if she is the daughter of the soccer star.

Eugenia Laprovittola in her first television interview. TV Capture

“Journalists started calling me saying that they wanted to make notes with me because I was Maradona’s daughter. I thought they were making a joke and there I spoke with my parents who brought me the adoption papers and all the things that the journalists had told me (names, places and others) appeared there “, the interviewee began.

In dialogue with Ventura the young woman explained that she was raised in Berisso by her adoptive parents, that she has an older brother who was a goalkeeper at the time and that she is passionate about that sport.

“My father began to mobilize with the lawyers and we went to court. This was two months ago and It changed my life“added Laprovittola, who is a fan of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, plays soccer and had the chance to meet Maradona in life.

“I love Diego. I knew him as a sports figure and later I was able to have contact with him … It was in 2018-2019. The first meeting was at Estancia Chica (one of the most significant gymnastics facilities) when he resigned and then returned to direct. It was in a practice because all the people of Lobo mobilized to ask him not to resign and I went“, he began remembering.

And he continued: “I remember that I was on the court but I had it at five meters and I said ‘Diego I love you’ but he did not encourage me to approach and in one he calls me and We started talking, we sang the songs of the Wolf, and in the end I accompanied him to the truck and I closed the door. I felt something special, I don’t know if it was because he already emanated that for everyone. “

At another point in the interview, she also said that keep many memories of Maradona, like T-shirts and divers and that he himself gave her. Meanwhile, he recalled that there were several times he was by his side given his fanaticism with the club that Diego led.

About her biological mother, the young woman said: “She had a partner and in a meeting with Diego she got pregnant. When the couple found out, they started hitting him on the belly to make him lose me. It was a context of much violence and she decided to give me up for adoption”.

Furthermore, Eugenia said that she always believed that the man who beat her mother was her biological father and that her mother he worked in a bar in Buenos Aires where he would have met Maradona.

“I will wait for the times of Justice and if it is negative, I will continue my search elsewhere. But if it’s positive, I don’t think it will change me much in my person. I did not grow up with a grudge towards anyone“He said at another point in the interview, where he also clarified that his biological mother is alive.

Finally, the young woman made it clear that she is not mobilized by a economic interest. “I don’t watch TV and if I watch, I watch football. I don’t know what is being said but (inheritance) is something that keeps me awake, that takes my sleep away. My search does not go there“.

And concluded: “I missed exchanging feelings with my father … He died alone and that makes me very sad. I feel like the people who were with him didn’t take care of him. If things had been otherwise, he could be here. ”