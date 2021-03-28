The shadow of doping haunts Spanish sport again. The controversial sports doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, leader of the doping networks dismantled in the ‘Puerto operation’ and the ‘Galgo operation’ that shook Spanish sports and, specifically, cycling and athletics, has cast doubt on several athletes who achieved medal at the Barcelona’92 Olympic Games. In an interview with Jordi Évole on LaSexta, the Canarian doctor revealed that although he was not an official doctor of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), he did treat some athletes, “like a dozen, equal to fifteen” who participated in Barcelona’92 and who were to seek him out to be subjected to his methods.

«The Games are planned in cycles. You prepare for four years to be well for a day, a week or a month. The athletes paid for it. I will have stayed with some, I remember twice. Leaving my wife aside (Cristina Pérez, specialist in 400 meter hurdles), of course. I saw one in a cafeteria and another in the stands of the Olympic stadium (in Montjuic). The Athletics Federation, since he changed its president in 1989 (when José María Odriozola took office), vetoed me, “he told the program.

When asked about specific names, Eufemiano Fuentes assured that “he would have to break a professional secret.” “I am going to speak openly, but I am not going to give names that I did not give 15 years ago or in the ‘operation Puerto’,” he tried to haggle, until he said names. Were there medalists? “Yes, there were,” and Évole told him some. Daniel Plaza (march)? “No”. Antonio Peñalver (decathlon)? “No”. ¿Javier García Chico (pole) «Let’s say no».

But after these negative responses, Eufemiano Fuentes cast doubt on Fermín Cacho, Olympic champion in Barcelona’92 in 1,500. “Fermín Cacho?” Évole asked him. “If I tell you that I don’t remember, you won’t believe me,” he replied. When Évole asked him yes or no, “white and in the bottle” was Eufemiano’s answer. According to the doctor, he treated him “with the usual at the time: testosterone, amino acids …”. “We talked about almost 30 years ago, I have to review my agenda,” he justified.

Eufemiano Fuentes admitted to having “used doping drugs before they were banned.” “When they banned these, I turned to others and when they banned these, I turned to others to always be on the outside or outside the line that was dangerous.” In addition, he stressed that “what they said was done by everyone.” «They asked me, the system asked me. I worked and did those things for the Government in the 80s, “he revealed.

“Shut up out of fear”



Of course, Eufemiano admits that he is keeping things quiet: «I want to be left out of mentioning some people or teams, because I am afraid. And I do not want to be prosecuted again for saying things clearer than what I am saying.

Eufemiano Fuentes acknowledged that he also worked with some football clubs, and had to admit, after the publication of various papers, that he advised “in some way” to the Royal Society that José Luis Astiazarán presided over in 2002 and that he finished second in the League championship .

Fuentes revealed in the interview with Évole that he worked unofficially with several soccer teams, but did not give him authorization to say their names. The most relevant thing is that, according to him, they could not pay him directly and they resorted to a front man. The Canarian doctor was compared by Évole as “the launch of the narcos.” “It runs faster than the Civil Guard,” said the presenter.

How much did you get paid to coach a team? “Maybe I’ll tell you a stupid thing, but I think it was 10 million pesetas what they could pay for a year,” explained the doctor. “Damn!” Exclaimed, amazed, Jordi Évole.

Eufemiano Fuentes admitted having “used doping drugs before they were banned”: “When they banned these, I turned to others and when they banned these, I turned to others to always be on the outside or outside the line that was dangerous.” Furthermore, Eufemiano Fuentes emphasizes that “what they said was done by everyone”: “They asked me, the system asked me. I worked and did those things for the government in the 80’s.

Of course, Eufemiano admits that he is keeping things quiet: «I want to be left out of mentioning some people or teams, because I am afraid. And I do not want to be prosecuted again for saying things clearer than what I am saying.