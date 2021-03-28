The Operation Puerto exploded in May 2006, when the Civil Guard intervened the plot headed by Eufemiano Fuentes. Five defendants sat on the bench: the Canarian doctor, his sister, Yolanda, also a doctor, and the directors Manolo Saiz (Liberty), and José Ignacio Labarta and Vicente Belda (Comunitat Valenciana). The investigation ended in nothing, despite the fact that doping practices were tested: “There were athletes, boxers, cyclists and soccer players.” Ten years after the arrests, the Madrid Provincial Court acquitted all the accused of a crime against public health. Doping was not punished.

East In 2021, the process was to be closed with the return of the seized goods. However, Eufemiano did not show up to pick up the machine with which he was freezing the red blood cells, documents and mobiles. The violations expired, so the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also did not publish the names of the athletes involved after checking their DNA (ten men and one woman). The agency spent more than a million euros on specialists and hematological profiles, again for nothing. The Civil Guard arrested the gynecologist again in 2010 within Operation Galgo, but the tests were annulled and the case was closed.

Sources He is now retired and in a delicate financial and personal situation. In an interview (“The last of my life”, according to the protagonist) with Jordi Évole for his laSexta program, Eufemiano talked about his affairs as usual: with half truths and confirmations in his own way.. The talk recalled his career from his origins as a doctor of the Athletics Federation in the 80s. “They did not want problems or positives, although they did want results.” He explained that he traveled to Eastern Europe to learn the techniques they used and apply them in Spain. And the usual: “If I speak, many Barcelona 92 ​​medals would fall. I will not say names to keep professional secrecy and for fear “.

But He pointed directly to Fermín Cacho as his client: “We met in a cafeteria before the end of the 1,500 (in which the gold was hung). I treated him with plasma expanders, lactic acid reducers and natural stimulants for the production of testosterone ”. In addition, he confessed that the Soriano called him in 2004, “as a figure of the PSOE in advance of the new Secretary of State for Sports (Jaime Lissavetzky), to prepare the athletes for Beijing 2008”. The doctor dropped that his refusal led to Operation Puerto: “If he was not going to be with them, they would think: ‘We are going to remove him from the system.”.

Too acknowledged what AS published in 2013: that he worked unofficially with the Royal Society (he was officially hired by Elche, the University of Las Palmas and Las Palmas). “That is my handwriting (about the handwritten papers that were seized from him at the OP), therefore, you have to imagine that I advised them in some way. I want to believe that I put my two cents in the success of the 2002/2003 season (the Basque team finished second) ”. Besides, he denied any link with Barça and lingered with his relationship with Real Madrid, to later deny it: “I testified as a witness that I had nothing to do with either of these two clubs and they condemned L’Équipe (actually, it was Le Monde).” In short, he assumed that he cheated, like everyone else, and considered himself “ahead of his time” and the authorities.