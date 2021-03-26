Eufemiano Fuentes, sports doctor who for much of his professional career worked for the Spanish Athletics Federation, cycling teams and football clubs, assures that if he counted “everything” what he knows “a medal would fall” of those obtained by Spanish athletes in the Barcelona Olympic Games 92.

Eufemiano Fuentes spoke about doping in sport, the Barcelona Olympic Games and the athletes and teams involved in these cases in an interview for the television program ‘Lo de Evole’, which will be broadcast on laSexta on Sunday, March 28 at 9:25 p.m..

“They didn’t want trouble, they didn’t want positives, but they wanted results“In this way, Eufemiano Fuentes justified his trips to Eastern European countries in search of techniques and products for doping, in a video preview of the program. “I cheated and I don’t know anyone who did not cheat,” said the Canarian doctor, “sure someone may be nervous” about what you are going to say.

Eufemiano Fuentes was acquitted in the process by which he was tried as the alleged leader of an international doping plot in sport that had to do with the famous Operation Puerto. In Operation Galgo he was also exonerated.