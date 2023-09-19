A ‘call to action’ to the health service against the diabetes pandemic and ensure the translation of research into political actions for better care at a national level, focusing on issues such as the importance of registers, the role of healthcare integrated and digital tools, the preparation of adequate measures to combat type 1 and type 2 diabetes. These are, in summary, the 10 points of the ‘Manifesto for diabetes in Italy’, presented today by the European Diabetes Forum Italy ( Eudf Italy) on the occasion of its first event, in Rome, organized in collaboration with Eudf – European Diabetes Forum and with the Parliamentary Intergroup on Obesity, Diabetes and Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases and the Parliamentary Intergroup on Digital Health and Digital Therapies.

Starting from the experience of the EUDF, founded by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) to bring together multiple stakeholders from across the diabetes landscape in Europe to propose possible solutions to health systems to deal with this pandemic, EUDF Italia – explains a note – it is configured as a national think tank within the framework of vast European coordination. This is not another company or association, but an independent discussion and proposal network that operates in close collaboration with the interested parties in the world of diabetes and metabolic diseases in Italy (scientific societies, patient and citizen associations, healthcare professionals, administrators, politicians, drug industries etc.) to ensure the translation of research into policy actions for better diabetes care at a national level.

Currently almost 1 in 10 people in Europe suffer from diabetes (around 60 million people) and it is expected that there will be 81 million in 2045 (+35%). Added to these are approximately 22 million cases that are estimated to be undiagnosed. In Italy in 2022 there were approximately 3.9 million citizens with diabetes, 6% of the population. Diabetes, defined as the ‘silent killer’, causes blindness, amputation and renal failure, contributes to the reduction of quality of life and loss of work productivity, with a growing clinical and socioeconomic burden that healthcare systems are not sufficiently designed and equipped to address manage effectively. 8% of the total healthcare budget in Italy is invested in diabetes, with an average annual cost for a person with diabetes of 2,800 euros, costs mostly linked to hospitalizations (diabetes doubles the risk of hospitalization), for 8.8% to drugs and 3.5% to devices.

The increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes – the note informs – has made clear the need to rethink the relationship between the patient and the territory to make it more synergistic with the services currently offered by multi-professional diabetes centers and to guarantee greater integration between the structures diabetes and local medicine. Then there is a problem relating to the difficulty in accessing the data. There are no registers for either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, access to administrative data for research purposes is often hindered at a regional level. Furthermore, the use of digitalisation is still insufficient. Italian diabetology has largely equipped itself with useful electronic tools for managing clinical data, but the sharing of these with other specialists and with the general medicine network is still extremely limited. We need to align ourselves with the ambition to improve results.

The Italian Forum, coordinate ), Association of Diabetics Doctors (AMD) and AMD Foundation. Executive Director & General Manager of Eudf Italia is Federico Serra.