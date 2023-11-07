Euclid, the universe never seen in space telescope images

The universe as no one has ever seen it. The first five scientific images from the Euclid space telescope, presented by the European Space Agency and already considered revolutionary, have been published. The mission, still in the testing phase, aims to illuminate the secrets of the dark matter and energy that occupy 95% of the cosmos. For experts, the revolutionary significance of these first images is already clear.

The first is that of the Perseus cluster: in addition to the thousand galaxies in the cluster, the image shows another 100,000 much more distant ones, some very faint and never seen and others so distant that their light has traveled for 10 billion years before of being captured by Euclid’s tools.

Another photo is that of the spiral galaxy IC 342, known as the “Hidden Galaxy,” which Euclid was able to reveal thanks to its infrared vision.

Then there is the galaxy NGC 6822, whose irregular shape reveals its primitive nature, and the globular cluster NGC 6397, of which Euclid captured all the hundreds of thousands of stars at once.

Finally, the telescope managed to penetrate beyond the gas and dust that surround the Horsehead Nebula, discovering planets in formation and newborn stars.

The images capture part of the visible universe, amounting to only 5 percent of the total universe. The remaining 95 percent consists of dark matter and above all dark energy, which was completely unknown until now.

A 1.4 billion euro mission, in which Italy collaborates significantly together with 19 other European countries and the United States. 300 research institutes and 80 companies were involved, for a total of 3,500 active people and 140 industrial contracts. Launched on July 1, 2023, the Euclid telescope obtained the first test images on July 31 and these first scientific images are a first demonstration of what this instrument is capable of doing. Actual data collection is expected to start in January 2024. Designed to operate for six years, Euclid is intended to obtain the most extensive 3D map of the universe.