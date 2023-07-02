Cape Canaveral. A European space telescope launched on Saturday on a quest to explore a mysterious and invisible realm known as the dark universe.

SpaceX launched the European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope toward its final destination 1.5 million kilometers (1 million miles) away, the neighborhood the Webb Space Telescope is already exploring. It will take Euclid a month to arrive and another two months to start his ambitious six-year mission.

Named for Euclid, the ancient Greek mathematician, the space observatory will explore billions of galaxies covering more than a third of the sky. By identifying the location and shape of galaxies as far away as 10 billion light-years—almost all the way back to the Big Bang that created the cosmos—scientists hope to gain insight into the dark energy and matter that make up the universe. most of the universe and keep it expanding.

Scientists understand only 5 percent of the universe: stars, planets, and us. The rest is “still a mystery and an enigma, a big frontier in modern physics that we hope this mission will really help push forward,” European Space Agency chief science officer Carole Mundell said before liftoff.

The telescope’s long-awaited 3D map of the cosmos will span both space and time in an attempt to explain how the dark universe evolved and why its expansion is accelerating.

The mission will cost 1.5 billion dollars (1.4 billion euros) and seeks for Euclid to measure dark energy and matter with unprecedented precision.

“Euclid is more than a space telescope. It’s really a dark energy detector,” said Rene Laureijs, a project scientist at the European Space Agency.