It has passed all the tests and is ready to leave next April for Cape Canaveral the satellite of theHexa’ Euclid‘ which will go into space to make a large-scale map of the three-dimensional structure of theUniverse in the last ten billion years. With Euclid “there will be a large amount of data and what we are trying to understand is whether the current cosmological model is still valid or if instead there are corrections to be made due to the dark matter and dark energy” explained the scientist Barbara Negri, technologist manager of theItalian Space Agency and head of the Human Flight and Scientific Experimentation department of ASI.

During a press conference promoted by the European Space Agency – which was also attended by the two scientists Mario Salatti and Elisabetta Tommasi from the Human Flight and Scientific Experimentation department of ASI – Negri observed that today “we are like ‘navigating’ on sight and for this reason, with Euclid, the essential element of the mission is the Scientific Ground Segment (Sgs) which is entirely coordinated by Italy. Euclid’s goal, highlighted Barbara Negri, “is to investigate the expansion of the Universe in the last 10 billion years that we know has an acceleration not compatible with the current cosmological model. Euclid will thus be able to go back in time – 10 billion years back – thanks to its two instruments: the Nis telescope and the Visp instrument which will work in parallel on two wavelengths”.

Euclid is the second Medium class (M2) mission of the Scientific Program of the European Space Agency (ESA) and was approved by the Science Program Committee in June 2012. Euclid – on whose mission ESA promoted today in Cannes, at the headquarters by Thales, a press conference – will fly a Space X Falcon 9 instead of a Russian Soyouz. Due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the launch of Euclid had in fact been postponed because ESA interrupted its space collaboration with Russia. “The satellite will be shipped by ship from the port of Savona to Cape Canaveral for the launch scheduled for next July and the date for which will probably be set in April” explained ASI scientist Elisabetta Tommasi.

Tommasi recalled that “the Euclid satellite was integrated in Turin, at the Tjalse Alenia Space Italia establishments and is now in Cannes for the final tests, including the electromagnetic compatibility test, which has just been completed”. “From Cannes it will be taken by land, with exceptional transport, to the port of Savona where it will embark in April and will reach the USA by ship with destination Cape Canaveral. In April, the precise date of the launch expected in July will be known” added Tommasi. After the launch, Barbara Negri explained that Euclid will take over a month to reach the Lagrangian point where the satellite will be stable, about 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth, while the first data will arrive in the autumn”. The Euclid satellite hosts a mirror telescope of 1.2 meters in diameter and two scientific instruments, the Visible Instrument (Vis) and the Near Infrared Spectrometer Photometer (Nisp) and has as its objective the production of a large-scale map of the three-dimensional structure of the Universe in last ten billion years to obtain information on dark energy and the dark matter that compose it.

The two tools Vis and Nisp are optimized to use two different diagnostic methods, weak gravitational leaning (i.e. the apparent distortion of the image of galaxies caused by the presence of mass concentrations that deflect light) and the acoustic oscillations of baryonic matter, which are considered one of the most accurate methods to place constraints on the equation of state of dark energy and on its eventual cosmic evolution. At the end of its operational life, Euclid will have produced images and photometric data for more than a billion galaxies and millions of galaxy spectra, data that will also be of great importance for many other fields of astrophysics. An essential element of the mission is the Scientific Ground Segment (SGS) which is responsible for both the planning of observations and the first data quality control and the verification of the performance of the instruments in orbit and data reduction, from telemetry to the necessary products for scientific analysis.

The satellite, the launch and the flight control of Euclid are the responsibility of ESA, while the instruments and the part of SGS dedicated to performance verification and data processing are designed and built by a European consortium of more than a thousand scientists belonging to more than one hundred institutes in thirteen countries. The mission also includes the participation of NASA, which supplied the detectors for the Nisp instrument. Italy plays a strategic role in this mission, with the important task of coordinating the entire Scientific Ground Segment. “In this context – highlighted the Italian Space Agency – Italy also has direct responsibility for one of the nine Science Data Centers and for verifying the performance of the Nisp instrument as well as the task of developing various steps in data processing, which ranging from the removal of instrumental effects on NISP data, to the comparison with data from other sources, to precision measurements on spectroscopic data, to the preparation of results to be distributed to the scientific community”.

And these activities according to the scientists are an essential component for the success of the mission. But not only. Italy has also supplied the control electronics and data acquisition of Vis and Nisp and the wheel which contains the dispersing elements of the spectrometer, subsystems which have been created by the national industry, in collaboration with Inaf and Infn. The on-board software of the two instruments was instead developed by INAF researchers. Furthermore, at a scientific level, in the Euclid mission, Italy is responsible for planning and optimizing all observations (surveys) and contributes to the definition of requirements and the preparation of data analysis through the broad participation of the national scientific community to the Science Working Groups of the mission and the leadership of some of them. Our country is, together with France and Great Britain, the main protagonist of the mission thanks to the support, in the first place, of the Italian Space Agency.

The ASI, in collaboration with Inaf and Infn, led the industrial team that designed and created the contributions to the instruments, a Temporary Association of Companies with Ohb Italia as mandate, Sab Aerospace and Temis as mandates. Furthermore, ASI supports INAF in the important role of guiding the SGS and for the development of the on-board software of the two instruments and all the research bodies for the activities in the Science Working Groups.

Finally, Asi entrusted Altec with the industrial activities for the design and construction of the mission’s Italian Science Data Center. To give the most realistic picture of the weight of the Euclid mission in Italy alone, over two hundred scientists from our country belonging to INAF are involved (mainly the institutes Iaps of Rome, Oas of Bologna and Iafs of Milan and the Astronomical Observatories of Bologna, Brera, Padua, Rome, Turin and Trieste), the National Institute of Nuclear Physics and numerous universities, first of all the University of Bologna and then the University of Ferrara, the State University of Milan, the Sapienza University of Rome, the Roma 3, the University of Trieste, the International School for Advanced Studies of Trieste (Sissa) and the Cisas of Padua.