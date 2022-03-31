Eucatex (EUCA3 and EUCA4), a producer of wood panels, paints, varnishes, laminate floors, partitions and doors, presented net revenue of R$ 2.45 billion in 2021, a result 36.3% higher than the previous year, when it reached BRL 1.8 billion.

The company’s recurring EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$558.9 million, 55.5% higher than in 2020, with a margin of 22.8%, 2.8 percentage points higher than the last year.

Recurring net income of BRL 379.2 million, a result 300.2% higher than that recorded in 2020. Gross profit was BRL 870.6 million, against BRL 567.8 million in 2020, positive variation of 53.4%.

The company’s physical sales of paints decreased by 8.9%, when compared to 2020. According to the Brazilian Association of Paint Manufacturers (ABRAFATI), the market grew by 5.8% in 2021, when compared to the previous year.

In 2021, paint revenue grew by 9.4% compared to 2020, and the wood segment had a 41.8% growth in net revenue in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Operating expenses for 2021 represented 15.1% of net revenue, a reduction of 2.8 percentage points compared to 2020. In the period, the company recorded R$13.1 million in expenses with lawsuits and terminations.

On the other hand, there were R$76.7 million in revenue related to the final and unappealable exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS bases, net of tax contingencies, and R$10.3 million in revenue related to an expropriation process and others.

At the end of 2021, Eucatex’s net debt amounted to R$380.8 million and represented 0.7 x annualized recurring EBITDA.

