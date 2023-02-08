EU | Zelensky’s visit brings a spark to the EU summit – after the guest has been escorted home, there is a twist on state subsidies

The theme of the extraordinary summit is how the EU supports its own companies. Another topic that divides the member states is immigration.

Brussels

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi is most likely to be a guest of the EU Parliament and the EU Summit in Brussels on Thursday. Zelenskyi visited Britain on Wednesday and continued from there to Paris, where he is scheduled to meet the French president Emmanuel Macron in addition, also the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

The information about the visit to Brussels leaked to the public already at the beginning of the week. The schedules of the visits have been deliberately kept quiet. Zelensky leaving Ukraine is a risk. After the Russian invasion, he has only gone outside the borders of his country once before, before Christmas to the United States.

The top management of the EU, i.e. the president of the Commission Ursula von der LeyenPresident of the European Council Charles Michel and a group of commissars only visited Zelensky in Kiev at the end of last week. Some of the EU diplomats have, in diplomatic terms, wondered about the quick return visit, because no new concrete content can be obtained for the EU meeting so quickly.

It does not matter in itself, because the main significance of Zelensky’s visit is his expected warm reception in the EU institutions. In the United States as well he got the hero’s treatment.

The EU has promised Ukraine continuous military and financial aid, but in addition to that, Ukraine would like support for its rapid EU membership. This kind of support will not come during this visit either, instead they are trying to tell the country that has become a member candidate nicely that there is no overtaking lane allowed. A lot of work needs to be done to even start membership negotiations.

When Zelenskyi has been safely escorted home, the summit continues with two difficult topics, the EU’s economy and migration to the EU.

Can the EU prevent companies’ investments from draining to the United States or elsewhere outside the EU by increasing government subsidies for companies? And how would immigration from outside the EU be managed better than at present?

Both topics strongly divide member countries. Heads of state are now expected to come up with well-reasoned policies, on the basis of which the EU Commission can proceed with its proposals. The discussion will continue at the summits in March and June, which means that Finland’s next government will immediately get to grips with essential EU issues.

State aid debate is due to the concern that arose in the EU after the US enacted the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act), a legislation supporting the green transition and containing domestic requirements. It supports production in the United States with, among other things, tax breaks, and now the EU is preparing a countermeasure to it.

The big countries Germany and France would be the ones to support their companies’ investments, while some countries fear that the EU’s internal market will be destroyed if the EU’s internal state aid competition is unleashed.

Last week, the commission received a lot of proposals, some of which, according to one Finn, are “like from the French playbook”.

According to the more official formulation of the Finnish government, Finland sees no need for a fundamental change in state support policy because of the IRA. According to Finland, the first thing to do is analyze and make impact assessments, and also continue negotiations with the United States on the application of the IRA.

Finland has a particularly negative attitude towards the fact that companies’ production investment subsidies should be distributed more freely than at present.

Support for this also comes from those countries with so-called cohesion regions, i.e. less developed regions. In cohesion regions, it has been possible to give production-related investment subsidies, i.e. to attract, for example, assembly plants. This competitive advantage will disappear if similar support can be given elsewhere in the EU.

If the state aid policy is relaxed, some countries demand as a counterweight to free up current EU funding for new purposes. An EU diplomat from one Mediterranean country tells HS that member states should be given the right to distribute, for example, cohesion support or support coming through the recovery instrument more flexibly than at present.

There is a new separate fund in the minds of many countries, which would support those countries that cannot afford to spread state subsidies. Finland, on the other hand, does not want completely new EU-level financial instruments, for example the sovereignty fund planned by the Commission.

Immigration is the theme of the extraordinary summit because, as it stands now, it is not evenly distributed among the member countries. Among other things, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands are suffering when the reception places for migrants are overcrowded.

EU countries have received more than four million Ukrainian refugees, but they have not been made into a problem. Instead, the summit will discuss how to act, for example, in relation to people who have landed in Mediterranean countries and continue further into Europe from there.

The buzzword is the “external dimension” of migration, which means EU countries are focusing on strengthening external border control and cooperating with migrants’ countries of origin and transit in Africa and the Middle East.

This is done because mutual EU solidarity does not seem to be found. During its presidency, France achieved a political agreement on the internal transfers of migrants who came to the EU area between the member countries, but it has not progressed into practice. In addition, some member countries are missing from the agreement, including Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Estonia, Denmark and Sweden.

An EU diplomat of one of the transit countries tells HS that according to the agreement there were to be 3,000 internal transfers last year. Just over 200 of them were realized.

In the draft conclusions of the summit seen by HS, the member states hope that the EU will use common funds to improve “border control capacity and infrastructure”. Some countries would like to solve the refugee issue by building a fence on their border, but the Commission has not previously agreed to give direct EU funding to fence projects.

