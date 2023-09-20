Ah, the EU is coming up with some crazy proposals again. Produces a few nice articles and in a few years it will be the new normal.

The European Union is at it again. Unelected (more or less) policymakers can throw up test balloons through hefty compensation. For now, the people have opened the attack head-on on young drivers and the SUV drivers.

Yes, because both target groups are being tackled very hard. A bill is ready for a special SUV driving license. In addition, people who have just obtained their driver’s license must adhere to a lower speed limit. Exactly, things that are normally determined at national level can now be pushed through at European level.

These are two proposals from ‘green politicians’, according to The Telegraph. New guidelines currently need to be imposed on the European driving license rules and there are a few fanatical people who want to make other people’s lives a little more difficult.

EU: novice drivers maximum 90 km/h

Let’s start with novice drivers. According to the green politicians, the intention is that they should not drive faster than 90 km/h. Correct, while trucks are allowed to drive at 80 km/h and coaches at 100 km/h, a novice driver is not allowed to go faster than 90 km/h. Now we shouldn’t be so dramatic, the same EU has already ensured that no small, environmentally friendly and affordable cars are sold.

So oh well, what should you drive? In addition to a maximum speed limit for new drivers, there is also an alcohol ban. Now the latter is not really a bad idea, but of course there are already strict rules regarding alcohol consumption behind the wheel.

Special SUV driver’s license

But it gets even more ridiculous. Karima Delli of the Europe Ecology party also has a proposal for a special SUV driving license. This concerns large heavy SUVs and pick-ups. They take up more space on the road, are less safe (for other road users) and of course much less clean. Because these vehicles are also unsafe for pedestrians, you can only get an SUV driver’s license from the age of 21.

Then the speed limit. This must also be curbed. In Poland, for example, you are allowed to drive 140 km/h and of course we are familiar with the Tempo-limit free Autobahn. If it were up to the politician, that would be the end of it. Even though Germany and the German people do not want it, Europe (perhaps) does want it. The new top speed simply cannot be higher than 130 km/h anywhere.

Tackling grandpa and grandma hard

In addition, life must also be made a little more difficult for the elderly. These must be dealt with head on, so to speak. They believe that people should re-examine themselves from the age of 60. As one gets older, re-examination must be more frequent.

Of course, these are just trial balloons. But hey, that black George Orwell-esque box that tracks everything is now also in every new car to be introduced. So you never know with those rascals. After all, at least 50% of all new cars sold in Europe are SUVs.

