The European Parliament, as anticipated yesterday by The printapproved the bill on recognition of parenthood across the EU, regardless of how a child was conceived, born or the type of family he or she has. After consulting Parliament, EU governments will have to reach agreement, unanimously, on the final version of the legislation. «The objective – the Parliament specified – is to guarantee that parenthood, as it is established in one EU country, is automatically recognized also in the other member states, to offer all minors the same rights provided for by the laws national provisions on education, healthcare, custody and succession”.

According to the provisions of the approved text, when it comes to establishing parenthood at a national level, EU countries will be able to continue to decide whether to accept specific situations, such as pregnancy for others“but they will still be required to recognize parenthood as established by another EU country, regardless of how the child was conceived, was born or the type of family he or she has.”





Member States would have the possibility of not recognizing parenthood “if manifestly incompatible with public order and only in well-defined cases”. Furthermore, each situation will need to be considered individually “to ensure that there is no discrimination, for example against children of same-sex parents.”





The deputies approved the introduction of European certificate of affiliation which aims to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate the recognition of parenthood in the EU and which, although not replacing national documents, can be used in their place and will be accessible in all EU languages ​​and in electronic format.

The bill on the recognition of decisions and acceptance of public documents relating to parentage and on the creation of a European certificate of parenthood was approved with 366 votes in favour, 145 against and 23 abstentions. The approval of the text by Parliament constitutes only the first step; For it to become law, approval by the Council of the EU is also required. This approval requires unanimous consent, so the vote against the Italian government (it should be remembered that during the “ascending phase” of EU law, the Senate had already expressed a negative opinion on the text) or another country could prevent the approval of the Regulation. However, this situation could be resolved later through an agreement between Parliament and Council, which usually involves changing the text.



Sabrina PignedoliMEP of the 5 Star Movement

“With the regulation on the European parental certificate, approved recently by a large majority in the European Parliament, we will have more rights for parents and children” he states Sabrina Pignedoli, MEP of the 5 Star Movement. «According to an estimate by the European Commission – continues the MEP – there are around two million minors who have encountered bureaucratic problems relating to the recognition of their identity and the relationship of parentage with their parents: this is unacceptable de facto discrimination».



Chiara Appendinovice president of the 5 Star Movement (handle)

«The European Parliament's approval of the Regulation on the European certificate of parenthood is a powerful message from the European Chamber – he comments Chiara Appendino, vice-president of the 5 Star Movement: children's rights come first, the Union must eradicate any disparity within its borders. And it is significant that the yes vote came with many favorable votes from the European People's Party: in Europe there is a centre-right that sees rights, while the Italian one turns the other way in the name of an ideology from another century that tramples on dignity of people. Not only that, even 8 members of Giorgia Meloni's European group voted in favor. A surge of courage and clarity is coming from the Italian centre-right, given that many of their colleagues in Europe have chosen the path of civility.”

As far as we know, the Forza Italia delegation in the European Chamber is divided over the vote. They voted in favor of the text Isabella Adinolfi, Caterina Chinnici, Salvatore De Meo, Herbert Dorfmann, Fulvio Martusciello and Alessandra Mussolini. However, Francesca Peppucci, Massimiliano Salini, Lucia Vuolo and Stefania Zambelli are against. Former Northern League member Matteo Gazzini is also in favour, who moved to Forza Italia but not yet to the EPP. The split represents a division within the Popolari group which however voted overwhelmingly in favour. The delegations of the Democratic Party, the 5 Star Movement and the Greens were also in favour. The Lega and Fratelli d'Italia bloc are against.