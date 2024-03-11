The European Union (EU) decided to evacuate staff from the bloc's delegation in Haiti due to the dramatic deterioration of the security situation in the Caribbean country.

“We have withdrawn, transferred and evacuated all EU personnel from Haiti,” said this Monday (11) Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, at the Community Executive’s daily press conference.

“What is happening right now in Haiti in terms of security and stability is obviously something that concerns us very much. The deterioration of the security situation in recent days and weeks, driven by armed gangs, is something we continue to monitor very closely,” said Stano.

The spokesperson said that, “in response to the dramatic deterioration of the security situation”, the decision was taken to reduce EU activities on the ground and transfer staff from the bloc's delegation in Port-au-Prince “to a safer location outside the country”.

Stano highlighted that the situation is being assessed and that the way the EU will operate in the country will be adjusted “as the security situation evolves”. The EU thus joins the evacuation of other diplomatic missions in Haiti, such as the US.

Violence in Port-au-Prince has increased significantly since it was announced on February 28 that Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, a very distant date considering that the ruler should complete his term on February 7, according to a 2022 agreement.

Days later, on March 4, armed groups invaded the Port-au-Prince National Penitentiary, the largest prison in Haiti, and freed around four thousand inmates, almost all of them incarcerated, after intense exchanges of fire with the police for hours on the outskirts of the presidio.

Among the criminals in prison were Colombians accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, as well as gang leaders awaiting trial.

The country's situation will be analyzed at an emergency meeting called by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in Jamaica this week.

Kenyan mission deployment is halted

The deployment of around 1,000 Kenyan police officers to lead a multinational mission authorized by the United Nations to combat the security crisis in Haiti remains stalled despite growing international pressure.

There has been no movement since Kenya and Haiti signed a bilateral agreement on January 1, requested by the Kenyan court, to allow the mobilization of the country's contingent of officers to lead the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

That day, Kenyan President William Ruto; and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry witnessed the signing of the agreement at a ceremony at the Kenyan presidential headquarters in Nairobi.