EU Will the recovery package reform the Finnish economy, will it combat climate change? Four experts are in charge

On Monday, the government announced Finland’s plan for the use of grants from the EU’s recovery package. HS asked if it would achieve its goals.

Half of the € 2.1 billion will be spent on ‘green transition’ measures, which will mean, among other things, reducing emissions and making the economy more environmentally friendly.

A quarter of the money is spent on digitization, and a third on investment in research, development and innovation. The effects partly overlap. Concrete plans will be specified later.

Finland the plan is part of the EU’s joint recovery package agreed last summer to alleviate the interest rate crisis. Although Finland receives money from the EU, it will pay even more for the common pot: Finland’s contribution to the package will be EUR 6.6 billion in 2028–2058. According to the current estimate, the recovery package will provide a total of 2.7 billion in grants to Finland.

The opposition has been harsh in criticizing the whole EU package. Parliament has not yet approved it.

Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) the calculations showThat the Finnish plan is estimated to cause half a percentage point growth spurt of gross domestic product. However, it splits over three years and then disappears almost completely. The direct effects of Finland’s GDP growth through foreign trade will also remain relatively small.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) said at a press conference on Monday that Finland intends to use the money for economic reform rather than recovery.

Are Finland’s plans credible in this sense? Do they combat climate change, improve economic growth opportunities and accelerate digitalisation?

HS asked four experts.

Marita Laukkanen, VATT: Reasonable plans

Marita Laukkanen is a leading researcher at the State Economic Research Center (VATT), specializing in climate policy, energy policy and new technologies.

Marita Laukkanen­

Laukkanen considers the plans presented by the government on Monday to be quite sensible.

“The whole thing is such that it can rightly be hoped to support both the green transition and productivity and growth in the future,” he says.

According to Laukkanen, for example, investments related to energy infrastructure would support cost competitiveness and increase the opportunities to attract large industrial investments.

He highlights, for example, the planned 800-megawatt AC connection between Finland and Sweden. “It has a much bigger effect on the price of electricity in Finland than changes in one’s own electricity tax,” Laukkanen estimates.

The ambitious goal of the plan is, among other things, to “make Finland a world leader in the hydrogen and circular economy, emission-free energy systems and other climate and environmental solutions”. Laukkanen says that he would not put his own money into making it possible, but at least the direction is right.

“Quite a few of Finland’s competitors have the same goals. In that, this will probably help us to be one of the top countries and be able to be among the first to not be left behind badly. ”

In the plan, Laukka is considering a large assessment of leverage. According to it, up to three billion worth of private investment would come from public investment.

“If these had been seen as such inspiring and profitable projects, why wouldn’t the money have started already?”

Janica Ylikarjula, EK: Export opportunities for Finnish companies

Janica Ylikarjula is a leading expert from the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) who handles EU lobbying.

Janica Ylikarjula­

According to Ylikarjula, in addition to economic reform, Finland’s plans include emphasizing cooperation between the public and private sectors.

“It is making major investments in sustainable development, digitalisation and research and development,” he says.

According to the plan, the intention is, among other things, to bring high-speed telecommunications connections to 80,000–100,000 households.

In connection with digitalisation, Ylikarjula would have liked to have seen more investments in cyber security.

Each EU country must send its recovery plan to the EU Commission for approval. The main emphasis in all countries must be on the same issues as in Finland: green transition, digitalisation and employment.

What good is it for Finland to participate in the EU’s joint effort and pay more than it receives? Couldn’t Finland have made and financed its own plans?

“If an agreement on the package had not been reached, it could have had serious consequences for the entire EU,” says Ylikarjula. The joint recovery package showed solidarity with the countries of southern Europe hard hit by the corona crisis.

According to Ylikarjula, the fact that all EU countries are now making similar investments also offers export opportunities for Finnish companies.

“We have a lot of technology expertise that offers opportunities for other countries’ recovery packages.”

Heli Koski, Etla: Would steps in this direction have been taken anyway?

Heli Koski is the research director of the Business Research Institute, specializing in data economics, competition and innovation.

According to Kosken, the relatively small effects of Finland’s recovery plan on economic growth in the short term will not be detrimental if it succeeds in increasing productivity over the longer term.

But would action have been taken without this recovery package?

For example, there is “the Nordic employment service model”, Which was already decided in last autumn’s budget debate. In practice, the model means that the government obliges unemployed workers to apply for a certain number of jobs each month, but at the same time the service of te centers is improved.

In addition, the realization of the care guarantee, for example, is promoted with the help of recovery funds. Tightening the care guarantee the government already decided in the government program.

“And wouldn’t we invest in broadband, for example, anyway, without this recovery funding?” Koski ponders.

As such, Koski considers Finland’s plans to be good, especially with regard to increasing investment in research and development.

“However, investments in sources of significant growth potential, such as accelerating the data economy and leveraging corporate data, will remain unfortunate in the recovery plan. The potential of data as a source of growth remains untapped in a large number of companies, ”he says.

Kaisa Kosonen, Greenpeace: Emission reductions remain to be seen

Kaisa Kosonen is Greenpeace’s climate and energy expert.

Kaisa Kosonen­

Kosonen believes that the recovery package will ensure that, for example, emission reduction targets are not compromised due to the weakened economic outlook for the corona. He considers it important that in the name of corona resuscitation, not only repair, but something new is built.

According to Kosonen, working together will strengthen the EU’s message to the world.

“The EU has been a world leader in many areas. If the EU can now show that a leap from fossil fuels is being made on the common front, it will send a much stronger message to the world than if individual countries made their own solutions. ”

Finland’s plan includes support for, among other things, accelerating the fossil-free energy and transport system and industrial climate investments. Grants are also known to those who give up oil heating.

“Accelerating energy renovations in buildings is a concrete employment measure,” says Kosonen.

The government estimates that the measures in the recovery plan can reduce Finland’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by six percent.

Kosonen does not want to judge how right this is.

“It remains to be seen.”